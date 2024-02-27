Cleaner takes legal action against City Law Firm over dismissal for eating leftover tuna sandwich

In a case of alleged workplace discrimination, Gabriela Rodriguez, a cleaner, was fired from Total Clean for having a leftover tuna sandwich. She was serving in the offices of Devonshires Solicitors and is taking legal action against the prominent City law firm for the dismissal.

Rodriguez, hailing from Ecuador, was terminated from her position just before Christmas 2023 following an incident where she consumed a leftover tuna sandwich, priced at £1.50, which she believed was destined for disposal after a lawyers' meeting. The event has sparked considerable debate about workers' rights, discrimination, and the treatment of migrant workers in the UK.

The leftover tuna sandwich incident

Expand Tweet

Rodriguez, who diligently cleaned Devonshires Solicitors' offices for two years, finds support from the United Voices of the World (UVW) union. UVW, known for its advocacy for migrant workers, confirmed the circumstances leading to Rodriguez's dismissal and has since championed her cause.

The leftover tuna sandwich incident, initially reported by the legal affairs website RollOnFriday, has led to allegations of indirect race discrimination. It prompted a legal battle between the cleaner and both her direct employer, Total Clean, and Devonshires Solicitors.

Public Outcry and Union Support

The case has garnered public attention, especially after dozens of UVW members staged a Valentine's Day protest outside Devonshires' offices. The demonstration featured 100 cans of tuna, 300 hand-wrapped sandwiches, helium heart-shaped balloons, and love letters in a show of solidarity for Rodriguez.

Expand Tweet

Petros Elia, UVW's general secretary, emphasized the union's commitment to fighting discriminatory dismissals, stating:

"Cleaners are routinely dismissed on trivial and, we argue, discriminatory grounds like this every day around the country... We demand respect, dignity, and equality, regardless of the language we speak, our country of origin, or the colour of our skin."

Legal Claims and Responses

Surrounding the leftover tuna sandwich incident, Rodriguez's legal action includes claims for unfair dismissal and direct race discrimination against Total Clean and direct and/or indirect race discrimination against Devonshires Solicitors.

The UVW alleges that the complaint leading to Rodriguez's dismissal was discriminatory, suggesting that if she were not a Latin American with limited English, Devonshires would not have lodged a complaint resulting in her firing.

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Total Clean defended the company's actions, highlighting the importance of trust and honesty within their workforce and asserting that all steps taken were in accordance with UK employment law.

On the other hand, Devonshires Solicitors clarified that it did not make a formal complaint against Rodriguez and had informed Total Clean that it would not object to her returning to work on their premises, indicating a disconnect between the actions taken by Total Clean and the law firm's intentions.

The outcomes of this case could have significant implications for employer-employee dynamics, especially in cases involving indirect discrimination and the rights of migrant workers.