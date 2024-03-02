Comfort or Safety? Analyzing the Binding Ankles TikTok trend

In a bid for comfort on long-haul flights, a new TikTok trend of Binding Ankles has emerged that has raised concerns among aviation experts and flight attendants alike. The trend involves airplane passengers using the seat belt binding ankles and keeping their feet propped up on the seat, which, while seemingly innovative for comfort, has been labeled as "incredibly dangerous."

Originating from multiple videos on TikTok, travelers are shown wrapping the seat belt strap around their shins and ankles instead of fastening it around their waists. This unconventional use of the seat belt is meant to prevent passengers' feet from sliding down, offering a novel way to achieve comfort during flights.

One such video, posted on February 2 by an unnamed TikTok user, went viral with the caption:

"To whoever it was that said to put the plane belt around your ankles … I owe you my life!!!!"

This video alone has garnered 20.7 million views and 1.9 million likes, sparking a mix of reactions in the comments section.

The Dangers of the Binding Ankles Trend

While some viewers commend the ingenuity of the trend, others express concern about safety implications. TikTok user @thatonekenyan critically asked:

"Why are you guys saying this is smart??!? If bad turbulence happens she’s OFF that seat."

Similarly, Taylor Futch, a Miami-based solo world traveler and TikTok creator, shared her own experience with the trend in a video viewed over 3.2 million times, prompting several flight attendants to urge caution.

"Flight attendant here. Please don’t do this. I know it’s comfortable, but if we hit unexpected turbulence or rough air, you’re not protected. It happens more than you think!" commented Shannon Blevins, echoing the sentiment of safety over temporary comfort.

Despite these warnings, Futch said in a conversation with Fox News Digital that she tried the trend while flying at a safe altitude and only for a few minutes just to change positions, likening the seat belt bind to an airplane foot hammock, which serves as a leg and foot rest.

However, experts like Michael Wallace, travel expert and CEO of Greenback Expat Tax Service, strongly advise against this practice. In a statement to Fox News Digital, Wallace highlighted the inherent dangers of this trend, particularly in the event of sudden turbulence.

"While attaching your seat belt around your ankles might give you some short-term comfort, it’s actually an incredibly dangerous thing to do," he warned about the Binding Ankles trend.

The potential risks outlined by Wallace include the difficulty of quickly unbuckling and then rebuckling the seat belt around the waist in case of emergency, the possibility of sustaining a concussion from even a slight knock to the head or on the knees, poor circulation leading to discomfort, numbness, or even more severe conditions like blood clots.

About the Binding Ankles trend, he emphasized:

"In the event of sudden turbulence, you should have your seat belt secured around your waist."

This Binding Ankles TikTok trend highlights a broader issue of passenger comfort on flights, where smaller seats and longer durations have prompted travelers to seek any means to improve their experience.