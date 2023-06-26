David Faustino speaks up about Christina Applegate's struggle with multiple sclerosis diagnosis

At the 30th annual Race to Erase MS gala on June 3, 2023, Christina Applegate's former co-star David Faustino shared that she is working on building up her strength at the moment. He also expressed support for his friend and explained her absence from the event, stating that she wants to get stronger and may attend the event next year.

Faustino also mentioned the possibility of an animated version of a Married with Children reboot, in which Christina Applegate could participate. The entire cast has reportedly discussed this idea and maintains a close connection.

Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis diagnosis

In August 2021, American actress Christina Applegate opened up about her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which is a central nervous system disorder. During the filming of the first season of Dead to Me, Applegate noticed subtle physical changes in her body.

Applegate experienced a sense of imbalance during a dance sequence and a decline in her tennis game. Over time, she began to experience numbness and tingling in her extremities, which are classic signs of MS. These symptoms occur due to the disruption of communication between the brain and body.

Christina Applegate publicly announced her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis through a tweet. In her announcement, she described her recent months as a challenging journey, having previously battled breast cancer and undergone a double mastectomy in 2008.

She also expressed gratitude for the support she received from others with the condition and emphasized the need for privacy during this time.

Recently, when David Faustino was asked about Applegate's health he said:

She's not ready to be here tonight. I'm just here to offer her as much support and love for her as I can, I think she just wants to get a little stronger. I'm thinking she'll be here next year. She was on the fence, but she just said, ‘I'm just not feeling up to it right now.’

Will Applegate get over multiple sclerosis?

Christina Applegate's diagnosis of multiple sclerosis came later in life than the typical age range for MS diagnoses, which is between 20 and 40 years old. However, late-in-life diagnoses of MS are not uncommon according to the data provided by medical research institutes.

The actress was already 49 when she became aware of her diagnosis, which was back in 2021. As per Cleveland Clinic, there is no known cure for multiple sclerosis currently.

However, there are over 20 drugs approved for the treatment of MS and these disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) can help lower relapse rates and slow the progression of the disease.

So at the moment, there is no fair chance for Christina Applegate to get over the diagnosis. She might be able to manage symptoms, reduce relapses, and slow disease progression through various therapies and counseling.

