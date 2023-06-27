Elon Musk Reportedly Told His Friends That He ‘Takes Ketamine’

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX and a tech tycoon, reportedly uses the medication ketamine to treat his depression, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

According to the report, Mr. Musk has admitted to using the drug in "microdoses" to people.

In the US, ketamine is a regulated medication that can only be delivered lawfully via injection at a clinic or doctor's office, mostly as an anesthetic. The use of ketamine, commonly known as a party drug, has skyrocketed in recent years, and clinics are opening up all over US cities to treat depression.

What is Ketamine?

The chemical ketamine was initially created as an anesthetic and analgesic (pain-relieving) substance. It is a member of the group of medications known as dissociative anesthetics, and it works by causing trance-like states, drowsiness, and pain relief.

Ketamine has drawn interest for its possible therapeutic uses in the area of mental health in addition to its anesthetic characteristics. It has been investigated as a therapy option in recent years, notably for severe depression with suicidal ideation and depression that is resistant to treatment.

Ketamine has been explored for treating depression. (Image via Pexels/ Engin Akyurt)

Ketamine can have adverse effects including dissociation, higher heart rate, blood pressure, nausea, and occasionally psychological consequences, much like any medicine. Only an authorized healthcare expert should be consulted when considering the use of ketamine for depression.

What Does Ketamine Do to Your Brain?

Although the exact mechanism of action of ketamine in treating depression is unknown, it is thought to function by modifying the amounts of specific neurotransmitters in the brain, such as glutamate and serotonin. In controlled medical settings, it is frequently given intravenously at lower levels than those used for anesthesia.

It's vital to remember that ketamine use for depression is considered off-label, which means that regulatory authorities have not officially approved it for this use. However, ketamine clinics and medical professionals with expertise in this field may deliver ketamine treatments as a component of an all-encompassing therapeutic strategy for people with depression who are refractory to other forms of therapy.

Is Elon Musk Suffering from Depression?

The Wall Street Journal’s report has got people questioning Musk’s mental health. However, there have been no publicly acknowledged reports claiming that Elon Musk has been diagnosed with depression.

Screenshot of Elon Musk's tweet. (Image via Twitter)

Elon Musk published this tweet on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in which he implies that ketamine is a better treatment choice for depression than SSRIs. However, he has not responded to the report published by Wall Street Journal.

Poll : 0 votes