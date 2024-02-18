First death due to 'Alaskapox' confirmed in January: what you should know

In Alaska, a virus known as Alaskapox, has caused its first known human death. Health officials in the state announced that an elderly man died last month because of this virus. This marks a significant moment since Alaskapox was discovered in 2015, and until now, only seven cases have been reported, all being non-fatal.

Alaskapox infections usually don't make people very sick. In fact, out of the seven cases reported, six people had mild illnesses. They got better on their own without any extra care from doctors. This first severe case that led to a death is different. The man who died had a weaker immune system because he was also fighting cancer. This likely made the virus hit him harder.

What Exactly Is Alaskapox?

This virus is found amongst squirrels (Image via Vecteezy)

Alaskapox is a virus, kind of like the flu but not quite. It seems to like living with small critters like voles, shrews, and squirrels that we have running around in Alaska. The virus is part of a bigger family of viruses that have been around for a very long time and can be found in different places around the world.

Experts in this research field believe that the Alaskapox virus has been in Alaska for a long time, maybe even thousands of years. But it was hiding. No one really knew about it, and it could be that some people got sick before 2015 but just didn't know Alaskapox was the reason.

Alaskapox: Not Just a Local Bug

It seems owner got the virus from its pet cat (Image via Unsplash/ Brian Mcgowan)

This virus doesn't seem to like to travel much. It's been found in the area around Fairbanks in Alaska, but that's it. However, this latest case —one that ended tragically—was way down south of Fairbanks, about 500 miles away. This means the virus might be able to get around more than people thought.

Now, how do people even get Alaskapox? It's still a bit of a mystery, but there's a theory that our pets might play a part. The person who passed away used to play with a stray cat that scratched him sometimes. That cat liked to hunt, and the guess is it might've brought the virus into the home.

What happens if you get Alaskapox?

Swollen lymph nodes is one of the most common symptoms (Image via Vecteezy)

For the most part, if you catch Alaskapox, you'll notice some spots on your skin that might look like a bug bite. Your lymph nodes—the small bean-shaped glands that help fight infections—might swell up, and you could feel some pain in your muscles or even run into a fever. Many experts have advised that: if you start feeling these things and they don’t make sense, go see your doctor.

Sadly, the person who died recently had a tough time with the illness. Their body was already working hard to fight off cancer, which meant they didn't have much strength left for this new virus. It's a different thing if your body's defenses are not at their best; that's when viruses like Alaskapox can really wear you down.

There are some treatments doctors can use. They might give antivirals or something called immune-globulin to help the body out. These can control the virus and give the body a helping hand.

Should you worry about Alaskapox?

If you're not in Alaska, this virus probably isn't going to be an issue. But for Alaskans, it's good to keep an eye out and just know it's a thing that exists. There's no sign you can get it just by standing next to someone who has it, so that's a relief.