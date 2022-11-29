Fitness Personality Eric Fleishman Dies Unexpectedly At Age 53

Celebrity trainer and fitness personality Eric Fleishman has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53. His death was sudden and came as a shock to many.

Fleishman, who was also known as "Eric the Trainer", passed away at his home in Glendale, California. The unfortunate news of his passing away was made public by his family on Instagram.

Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman is No More

In a statement issued by Fleishman's family, his close ones mourned his loss. The post read:

“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event.”

His close kin remembered him as someone who “touched many lives for the better” and was “a beacon of light, hope, and love.” Further, the trainer's fans were inspirited to share “experiences, memories, and tributes” to [email protected]"

“Our hope is to assemble these contributions for a Celebration of Life ceremony in the near term. The date and time of this event will be forthcoming shortly”, said the post.

The post featured several photographs of Eric Fleishman alongside the heartfelt message. His loved ones concluded the message by saying:

“This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers.”

There are no further details regarding Fleishman's sudden passing away, barring the Instagram post.

Fleishman made it big in the celebrity training ecosystem by training some of the biggest names in the music and film industries. As per his website, Fleishman trained several notable celebrities, including the band Big Time Rush, Ethan Suplee, Kirstie Alley, Michelle Branch, Big John McCarthy, Max Martini, and Rachel Crow.

His training methods have been utilized by the UFC, both in front of and behind the camera. Fleishman was also a frequent contributor of the popular magazine "Muscle and Fitness", where he served on the advisory board. He lent his personality in video format to the same.

Eric Fleishman's shocking death brought in condolences from the worlds of fitness and film as people shared their countless stories of his charm and good heart.

Legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick wrote:

“So sad. Rip Eric. Will miss you."

"Karate Kid" and " Cobra Kai" star, Martin Kove shared a series of images of the duo on Twitter, with the caption “RIP my friend and brother.”

Kendall Schmidt of 'Big Time Rush' recalled Eric Fleishman as a "larger than life man". In the comments section of Fleishman's post, he wrote:

"Larger than life impact. This is absolutely heartbreaking news. He will live on forever in the people he helped and inspired. Myself included. Love you forever Eric!"

Matt Lanter expressed his sorrow on Fleishman's instagram post as well, saying:

"Crushed. Eric made such an impact on my life, and I don't think he even knew it. I'm just shocked."

Takeaway

Eric Fleishman's influence extended far beyond the world of fitness. A former US Marine, loving friend, and a celebrity in his own right, Fleishman was loved by many from the fitness, music, and cinema worlds. His fans and colleagues adored him, and his loss has left a gaping hole in the realm of celebrity training.

