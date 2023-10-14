Gym goer’s awkward wardrobe malfunction goes unnoticed until after workout

An experienced fitness enthusiast and digital content creator known as Mads shared an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in the gym. It went completely unnoticed till she reviewed the video footage at home.

Mads, who shares her workout videos on TikTok under the handle @maddssfit, filmed herself in the gym during a routine workout involving an Olympic barbell.

In the video, Mads can be seen wearing a white crop top paired with tiny yellow shorts and a neatly slicked-back ponytail.

Later in the video, she switched to a black sports bra and dark green tie-dye leggings. Little did she know that this wardrobe change would lead to an unexpected fashion blunder.

As Mads adjusted her black sports bra, she unknowingly left behind white residue in the shape of handprints on her chest. This residue turned out to be chalk, commonly used by weightlifters to improve grip and reduce slippage when handling heavy weights.

It wasn't till Mads watched the video at home when she discovered the unnoticed wardrobe malfunction.

"The fact I never realized until I watched the video back at home is upsetting," Mads shared in response to the incident.

Stunned by her oversight, she uploaded the video to TikTok, where it quickly gained attention and sparked a discussion.

Many viewers initially thought the handprints were intentionally part of influencer's shirt design

Viewers soon realized that the handprints were actually chalk residue left behind by Mads while adjusting her sports bra. Amused by the situation, viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One viewer suggested:

"There should be a print like that. It could become a style."

Another viewer chimed in:

"I mean, I reckon it's a look, no?"

Some admitted that they initially thought that the handprints were part of the fabric's pattern. Others playfully expressed their confusion with comments like:

"Took me so long to get it. I thought it was the fabric's pattern," and "I'm the main character syndrome."

Interestingly, some viewers had completely missed the wardrobe malfunction in the first place.

It turns out that Mads had applied chalk to her hands to enhance her grip while lifting heavy weights. However, she had overlooked the resulting handprints till after she had completed her workout.

Mads' video of her unnoticed wardrobe malfunction has brought entertainment and relatability to fitness enthusiasts and social media users alike.