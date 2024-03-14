Gymgoer gets brain damage after a 20 KG plate is dropped on his dead

The gym is one of the favorite places of a fitness enthusiast and almost all would agree that they look forward to hitting the gym every day. However, not every day unfolds exactly like you had hoped for, and some incidents can leave a person traumatized for their whole life.

A similar incident happened with a normal gymgoer in 2020 whose video is recently making rounds on social media. While the name of the victim is not known, it has been found that the incident took place at the “Next Level Gym” in Palmerston, Australia.

Let’s look at how a seemingly normal day at the gym became life-changing for him and the actions taken against the culprit.

Culprit claims hitting the Gymgoer by accident

The culprit was identified as Shane William Ryan, who was also a fellow gymgoer (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

In the viral video, it can be seen that the innocent gymgoer was lying on his back on a bench press. He was lifting dumbbells and focusing on his own business because of which he did not notice his surroundings.

However, suddenly a man comes into the picture who was identified as Shane William Ryan. He can be seen walking with a 20 KG dumbbell plate in his hands.

Things took a wild turn when Shane pretended to trip over something and slammed the 20 KG plate directly onto the head of the gymgoer, leaving him shocked and in utter discomfort from the pain of the injury. Thereafter, Shane did not even try to help the victim and fled from the scene.

The Consequences of the Incident

The innocent gymgoer suffered partial paralysis and cognitive issues due to brain damage (Image by Wirestock on Freepik)

The tragedy left the victim with multiple brain injuries. He was diagnosed with partial paralysis, cognitive impairments, and even memory loss.

However, Shane denied the accusations and claimed that it was an accident because he tripped over something. But the video evidence contradicts his claims because there appears to be nothing on the floor that could cause him fall in such a way.

Nonetheless, the police found him guilty and he was sentenced to jail for a period of 19 months. Since the video has gone viral again, people expressed that 19-month imprisonment time is too short of a punishment for the lifetime problems that the innocent gymgoer would have to face.

This incident highlights the need for increased security in gyms and keeping an eye on your surroundings. Although it is unlikely that the gymgoer would fully recover from the injury, many are pleased with the justice given to him.