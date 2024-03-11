Here's how Austin Butler packed 25lbs of pure muscle for Dune: Part Two

For his role in the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two, Austin Butler reportedly underwent a commendable physical transformation, gaining 25 lbs of muscle under the guidance of trainer Duffy Gaver.

Gaver, a former Navy Seal turned celebrity personal trainer, is renowned for his effective training regimes, having previously sculpted the physiques of Brad Pitt, Tom Holland, and John David Washington, as per reports.

Austin Butler's transformation

Butler's dedication to embodying the uber-villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen required him to adapt his schedule around rigorous training sessions despite the demands of his burgeoning career. Gaver shared with GQ:

"It’s funny, the busier an actor gets, the more in demand they are, so they might have to fly out to New York to meet a director, or fly to Cannes. It takes a dedicated actor like Austin to stick to a fitness routine when they’re flying about all over the place."

Gaver trains with a focus on real skills and truthfulness, making sure actors look like they can really do what their roles demand. Gaver stated, emphasizing the importance of physical believability in film:

"If an actor doesn't look capable of doing the things they're supposed to be doing, I don’t buy it"

The trainer's regimen for Butler incorporated classic lifts and bodyweight exercises, supplemented by a high-calorie diet essential for muscle growth.

Austin Butler (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Further, Gaver champions a no-nonsense approach to nutrition and training, advocating for proven methods over trendy alternatives. Highlighting the efficacy of traditional training and dietary staples, he remarked,

"Chicken, broccoli, brown rice and bench, squat, deadlift work and will continue to work, no matter how much marketing people try to sell new bullshit"

Butler's training focused on compound lifts to not only build muscle but also maintain the flexibility required for the demanding fight scenes in Dune: Part Two. Gaver and Butler worked closely with fight coordinator Roger Yuan to tailor the training to the specific physical demands of Austin Butler's role.

The workout regimen devised by Gaver for Butler is straightforward yet effective, consisting of four sets of ten reps across various exercises, including treadmill jogging, bench presses, deadlifts, squats, bicep curls, and crunches.

This regimen emphasizes progressive overload and full range of motion, key principles in muscle building and functional fitness. Praising Butler's commitment to the physical aspect of his role, Gaver reflected:

"I think it's very empowering to realize that you're not just walking around in this bag of bones, you're actually in charge of it – it will do pretty much anything you want, given time, effort, and dedication."

As Dune: Part Two hits the theatres, fans are in for a treat. Alongside the next big part of Denis Villeneuve's huge space story, everyone will see how hard Austin Butler worked to become the tough Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. His journey to get into character is both a physical and creative effort, adding an exciting layer to the movie.