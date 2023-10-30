How did Adam Johnson die? Cause of death of ex-NHL player explored

Adam Johnson, the former Pittsburgh Penguins hockey player died in a tragic accident on Saturday, October 28.

He was 29 and playing for the UK's Nottingham Panthers. During a cup game against the Sheffield Steelers, a freak accident led to his death. His mother, Kari Johnson, said that she feels like she has lost half of her heart.

The Panthers wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him,"

Expand Tweet

The Elite Ice Hockey League postponed all scheduled meetings to 7 p.m. The freak accident at the Utilita Arena Sheffield got many curious.

NHL Player Adam Johnson's cause of death

Hockey player dies after accident during cup match (Image via Unsplash/Markus Spiske)

The accident was caused when the skate blade struck him in the throat. His death could not be prevented by emergency treatment.

The statement from his club also said:

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”

They added:

“The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances.”

However, the team didn't share any details about what happened to Adam Johnson. Social media users left numerous heartwarming messages for Adam.

One wrote:

"Undoubtedly the worst thing I've ever seen happen. But I can't stop thinking about everyone who's been traumatised by what happened, particularly those whose lives have changed in an instant,"

Adam Johnson played 13 games for the NHL's Pittsburgh during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. At the University of Minnesota, he also played two collegiate seasons.

After the accident, fans were asked to leave the arena “due to a major medical emergency.”. South Yorkshire Police are investigating "the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Johnson's family and friends are receiving wishes and messages from fans. Several social media users posted their condolences for Adam Johnson's untimely demise.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.