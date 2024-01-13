How did Lynn Yamada Davis die? Cause of death of TikTok star explored

Lynn Yamada Davis, who we all loved watching in her 'Cooking with Lynja' videos on TikTok, has sadly died. She was 67 years old and had been fighting throat cancer for a long time. Her videos won the hearts of more than 17 million fans from all around the world.

According to The New York Times, Lynn Yamada Davis left us on January 1, 2024. She was at the Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey. She had first found out about her throat cancer in 2019, and about two years later, was told that she had esophageal cancer.

The death ‘cooking with Lynja’ star Lynn Yamada Davis

When Covid-19 hit, Lynn Yamada Davis and her son Tim started a making cooking videos together. They began filming her cooking and posted the videos everywhere - TikTok, Instagram, YouTube. Her cooking moves were cute and funny, and people couldn't get enough.

Behind the videos was Davis's son Tim, providing the script, handling the camera, and performing editing responsibilities. "I just show up," Davis often humorously said about her role in the videos.

Expand Tweet

Prior to her epoch-making social media stardom, Lynn Yamada Davis had a distinguished career as an engineer. A systems engineer and project manager, Davis served an impressive 29 years with AT&T Labs. Her fascinating exploration from an engineer to a social media sensation is evidence of life's unpredictability and capacity for change.

What is Esophageal Cancer?

Esophageal cancer is caused by harmful cells in the esophagus. This type of cancer can lead to lot of health problems. Such as difficulty swallowing, chest pain, or weight loss as it develops. It's a tough illness that we need to know and understand more about.

Social media mourns as ‘cooking with Lynja’ TikTok star passes away

In 2022, Lynn Yamada Davis received recognition for her endeavors through a Streamy Award, a prestigious accolade honoring excellence in online video, specifically in the editing and food categories.

Expand Tweet

Though Lynn "Lynja" Yamada Davis has passed on, her spirit of living life to the fullest, her courage, and her enduring positivity continue to resonate. Through her videos, she managed to create countless moments of happiness and diversion during a worldwide pandemic. She provided a comforting, grandmotherly touch in the challenging times.

Lynn Yamada Davis leaves behind her daughter Hannah, second husband Keith Davis, another daughter Becky Steinberg, siblings Jay, and Karen Dolce Yamada, and two grandkids. Her first marriage to Hank Steinberg had ended.

In Lynja's last years, she traveled the world, met people, cooked, and enjoyed great food, says her son Sean. She lived the final chapter of her life just the way she would've wanted.