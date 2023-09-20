Incurable Brucella canis continues to spread from canines to humans in the UK

Something concerning has happened in the United Kingdom recently. A number of people have been found to be infected with Brucella canis, a disease that's usually found in dogs and cannot be cured. It makes dogs have trouble moving and are unable to have babies.

Brucella canis has now infected humans in the UK for the first time, and it's causing a lot of worry about public health. A new report confirmed that three humans got infected, and it's linked to being in contact with sick animals.

With this concerning trend ongoing, authorities are working to grasp the implications and apply the necessary steps to stop the spread of Brucella canis.

Alarming spike in Brucella canis cases in the UK

Brucella canis spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected dogs. The primary modes of transmission include mating, contamination during birth and through breast milk.

Humans can catch this sickness when they come into contact with contaminated fluids, specifically during dog births, if those fluids touch their eyes, mouth or any open cuts.

While these aren't solid confirmations of the disease spreading between humans, some speculate that getting a blood transfusion might be a way that it could go down.

Symptoms in humans range from fever, headaches and weight loss to more severe cases resulting in meningitis, septicemia and arthritis. While no fatal cases have been reported thus far, it should be noted that the symptoms can take years to manifest and may recur over time.

Devastating effects on canine health

Recent spike in these cases is very alarming. (Image via Unsplash/Justin Veenema)

Brucella canis takes a devastating toll on canines. Dogs infected with the disease may exhibit signs like lethargy, premature aging and back pain, while others may appear asymptomatic.

Unfortunately, there's no cure for Brucella canis in dogs, and treatment options are limited. As a result, control measures often involve euthanasia to prevent further spread of the disease.

The spike in cases of this disease over in the UK is getting quite alarming, especially in dogs that get shipped in from Eastern Europe.

All that underscores how crucial it is to start doing thorough testing on dogs that come from overseas to make sure that they don't got the disease and take extra steps to keep it from spreading any further

The recent cases of Brucella canis infections in humans have shed light on the potential dangers of this incurable disease.

Uncovered in the UK last year with the diagnosis of Wendy Hayes, who was forced to euthanize her five family dogs, the infection has now affected three individuals.

Most times, when humans get infected with this thing, it's not too serious. However, if it gets real bad, it can mess with your head and blood, causing meningitis and septicemia. However, this disease spreading to humans for the first time in the UK is a big deal.

In light of the escalating threat posed by Brucella canis, precautionary measures need to be implemented promptly. The report says that the disease is deemed as "low risk" in the UK, but the number of cases has blown up.

There have already been 91 reported cases this year, compared to just nine in 2020. To stop this incurbale disease from spreading, it's important for dog breeders and charities importing dogs from other countries to do some serious testing for this serious infection.

Veterinarians treating imported dogs must wear protective gear to lower their risk of infection. Early detection and prevention is key in stopping this growing health crisis from spreading further.