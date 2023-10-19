Is hitting snooze actually good for you? Study sheds light on surprising findings

We've all been there - lots of alarm snooze, and the struggle to get out of our cozy beds is real. It's hard to resist pressing that button for a few extra minutes of precious sleep because waking up is rough.

But guess what? Hitting snooze can actually make waking up smoother and improve your overall health. By allowing yourself some extra time to ease into wakefulness, you can skip the unpleasant suddenness of immediately leaping out of bed.

Moderation is important. Snoozing alarms excessively can disrupt your sleep routine and lead to grogginess throughout the day. It's crucial to keep yourself in check and be mindful of your sleep habits. Monitoring how you sleep can make a significant difference.

Why hitting snooze isn’t so bad - New study reveals surprising benefits

Snoozing alarms make the overall waking-up experience smooth (Image via Unsplash/ Andisheh A)

In the study titled "Is snoozing losing? Why intermittent morning alarms are used and how they affect sleep, cognition, cortisol, and mood" by Tina Sundelin, Shane Landry, and John Axelsson, researchers aimed to debunk the belief that snoozing disrupts our natural sleep-wake cycle (h/t Wiley Online Library).

Contrary to expectations, they found evidence suggesting that snoozing the alarm can provide benefits and improve the overall waking experience.

The study says hitting snooze isn't as bad as people think. It helps us ease into waking up instead of being abruptly startled from deep sleep. It's like a bridge between being knocked out and fully awake. This makes us less groggy and more ready to take on the day.

Fix our sleep cycle (Image via Unsplash/ Victor Hughes)

Experts say snoozing the alarm helps fix our sleep cycle. Instead of getting abruptly woken up from deep sleep, which makes us feel confused and groggy, snoozing lets us wake up more slowly. This chill awakening can improve our thinking skills and make us feel better all day long.

Tips for making the most out of it

Hitting snooze can be helpful, but you need to do it in moderation. If you keep snoozing over and over, it messes up your sleep routine and leaves you feeling even more tired. So, here are some tips to make the most out of your snooze game:

Making your sleep environment cozy is important (Image via Unsplash/ Kalegin FFust)

1) Set a realistic wake-up time

Keep it between 5 to 15 minutes. That gives your body enough time to adjust without going crazy on sleeping.

2) Keep a consistent wake-up routine

Stick to a regular sleep schedule. It helps your body clock stay in check, so waking up becomes easier and more natural.

3) Don't go crazy with the alarm snoozing

Avoid hitting that button too many times. It throws off your sleep pattern and makes you feel groggy all day long.

4) Create a sleep vibe

Make sure your sleep zone is dark, cool, and free from distractions that mess with your sleep quality.

Contrary to popular belief, the study discussed on Morganton.com challenges the assumption that hitting snooze is detrimental to our sleep and wake-up routine.

They say snoozing alarms can make waking up smoother, so it's a better experience overall. But don't go overboard and mess up your sleep routine.

Keep it in check and pay attention to how you sleep. By finding the right balance and understanding your individual sleep needs, hitting snooze might just become a helpful tool in starting your day feeling refreshed and energized.