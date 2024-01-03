“It’s unacceptable; it’s unethical” – Health officials urge for swift action as US faces growing disease threats

US health officials are raising concerns that the country isn't prepared for increasing disease threats. Surprisingly, mosquitoes are the problem. Their numbers have grown a lot in North America over the last 50 years.

This is a serious worry because mosquitoes can carry diseases like dengue, Zika, chikungunya and malaria. All these illnesses are getting more common in the United States.

US not ready for disease threats, health officials warn

Could lead to serious and adverse effects (Image via Unsplash/GR Stocks)

At a meeting in Washington, D.C., with top science, engineering and medicine groups, health experts expressed concern. Health officials warned that if attention is not paid to this growing threat, it could have serious effects.

If action is not taken immediately, the situation will exacerbate, according to medical entomologist Tom Scott, who said:

"The damage from inaction is enormous. It’s unacceptable. It’s unethical."

In the US, Laura Kramer, who leads the Arbovirus Lab at the State University of New York at Albany, spoke about an issue.

She said that people are not really paying attention to what's going on outside the country. They just watch things spread but don't get ready for them to reach the US. That's what happened with diseases like Zika, chikungunya and West Nile.

Creating a healthier environment

Health officials are worried about the current state of US (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

Health officials recommend that the US ought to follow the example set by Singapore when it comes to tackling this problem. In Singapore, they have made it a point to remove mosquito breeding grounds rigorously and to educate their children about vector control.

The country’s government recommends regular housekeeping, like filling in ground depressions, clearing choked drains and discarding containers properly, to keep mosquito breeding at a minimum.

Health officials urge for swift actions (Image via Unsplash/NCI)

Singapore also has an advanced surveillance system, which tracks dengue cases and alerts citizens whenever there's an uptick. However, implementing such a system might be more challenging in the United States due to widespread mistrust of medical experts.

Americans can take simple, earth-friendly steps to lessen mosquitoes at home or in the garden, though. Apart from removing standing water, they can plant certain types of plants that mosquitoes don't like.

They can also use natural ways to keep mosquitoes away without needing to use strong bug sprays.

Global warming comes with multiple consequences. One of them is the growing mosquito population in North America.

Carriers of various diseases, these insects pose a significant threat to public health in the US. Health officials want urgent action to be taken. In following the example set by countries like Singapore and making these recommended changes, there's hope of mitigating these growing disease threats.