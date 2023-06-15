Jennie from BLACKPINK left the stage after falling sick at the Melbourne concert

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been quite popular for being a sensational K-Pop star and has gained a significant amount of following from worldwide pop enthusiasts. Recently during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, she abruptly left the stage which has raised concerns among fans all around the globe.

The incident took place on June 11 and since then fans have been wondering what actually went wrong that led her to leave the stage in between a concert. They are really intrigued to know what happened and whether she is in better condition or not.

Reason behind BLACKPINK's Jennie leaving the stage

#BLACKPINKinMelbourne #BLACKPINK_BORNPINK For the #blackpink stans, here are some of the Melbourne moments. Jennie walking off stage, the band explaining why, Rosé saying she's not gonna cry, then later crying (because being back home in Melbs made her emotional) For the #blackpink stans, here are some of the Melbourne moments. Jennie walking off stage, the band explaining why, Rosé saying she's not gonna cry, then later crying (because being back home in Melbs made her emotional)#BLACKPINKinMelbourne #BLACKPINK_BORNPINK https://t.co/8FdG7DJahk

Jennie from the K-pop band BLACKPINK has hit the headlines as she suddenly leaves the stage amidst an ongoing concert which was called Lovesick Girls held in Melbourne, Australia. The reason was her deteriorating health condition at that particular moment. So she left the stage as she felt sick.

As every K-Pop enthusiast is aware, BLACKPINK has four members. After the show, Rose, one of the band members confronted the audience opening up about Jennie saying that she wasn't feeling her best at the time so she preferred to leave the stage. This unexpected turn of events definitely raised questions about Jennie's well-being.

Is Jennie okay now?

Following the sudden departure of the BLACKPINK band member, her talent management company, YG Entertainment officially released a statement about Jennie's health condition stating she was unable to complete the show due to her deteriorating condition.

The statement also said she was in desperation to get back on stage and continue to perform but the medical advice prompted immediate measures to ensure Jennie received ample rest and stability. The company assured fans that the K-Pop star deeply regretted not being able to stay and complete the show.

BLACKPINK's Jennie apologized to fans after she stopped performing and left the stage abruptly during their Day 2 "BORN PINK" concert in Melbourne, Australia on June 11, 2023 due to her "deteriorating condition." GET WELL SOON, JENNIE!BLACKPINK's Jennie apologized to fans after she stopped performing and left the stage abruptly during their Day 2 "BORN PINK" concert in Melbourne, Australia on June 11, 2023 due to her "deteriorating condition." GET WELL SOON, JENNIE! 💗BLACKPINK's Jennie apologized to fans after she stopped performing and left the stage abruptly during their Day 2 "BORN PINK" concert in Melbourne, Australia on June 11, 2023 due to her "deteriorating condition." https://t.co/1FbgCbuJ7B

Jennie later put up an update on Instagram about the incident addressing the reason and telling her fans how she felt for not being able to stay till the end. She even thanked everyone who attended the Melbourne show, acknowledging their presence and showing her gratitude towards her beloved fans. Her post said:

I'm so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday. I'm doing my best to recover [at the moment]. Your understanding and support mean the world to me.

300 Chaelisa Warriors @RosieJuxtaPosie Lots of fans saying "We love you Jennie" when she was leaving the stage...



Melbourne, you are awesome



Lots of fans saying "We love you Jennie" when she was leaving the stage...Melbourne, you are awesomehttps://t.co/wOgakDKrbO

The incident serves as a reminder of the physical and mental toll that rigorous touring schedules can have on artists. The health of the artists is much valuable as anything else and thus it should be prioritized over other things. Hopefully, Jennie would go through a successful recovery and will be able to perform with BLACKPINK like she used to do.

