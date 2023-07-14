Jerusalem doctors reattach 12-year-old boy's decapitated head after car accident

Doctors in Israel performed a miraculous surgery, as they successfully reattached the head of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. The boy was rushed to Hadassah Medical Center where doctors operated on him in the trauma unit.

The surgeons said that his head was almost decapitated from the neck, which made the surgery quite challenging. Dr. Ohad Einav, who headed the surgery team, said that the procedure took several hours due to the severity of the injury.

Doctors reattach boy's head after challenging surgery

Operating on a serious injury is extremely risky. (Image via Unsplash/Piron Guillaume)

Dr. Einav and his team felt that they had a 50% chance of saving the boy which makes the surgery miraculous. Dr. Einav also said:

“Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room,”

The operation took place in June, but the doctors waited a month to announce the results, as they wanted to be sure about the boy's recovery.

What is internal decapitation?

Internal decapitation occurs when an impact on the head causes the ligaments and muscles holding the skull to tear. Hassan recently got discharged from the hospital, but he is being kept under medical supervision till he recovers completely.

It has been reported that Hassan's father was always by his side during the recovery process and prayed for his son's speedy recovery. His father said to the doctors:

“Thanks to you. He regained his life even when the odds were low, and the danger was obvious.”

The medical community expects that Hassan will recover soon, as the surgery seemed successful. The blood flow was restored quickly so that the brain was not affected. Oxygen therapy is often required during and after brain surgery.

