Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel, a popular talk show host, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and has had to cancel his upcoming concert in Las Vegas.

He shared his health update on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible."

Kimmel said that refunds will be processed for people who already purchased tickets for the "Strike Force Three" live show, which is now canceled. The show was announced by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Fans wished him a speedy recovery and shared heartwarming messages as Kimmel recovers at home.

Jimmy Kimmel's "Strike Force Three" live show to happen at a later date

Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert were scheduled to attend the podcast hosted by Seth Meyers and John Oliver. The show was a Dolby Live at Park MGM.

It would have been the first time the trio performed on stage together. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for a few more weeks to see them on stage together.

Jimmy Kimmel has assured fans that the show will take place at a later date and location. The show was planned in advance, but home isolation protocol does not allow Kimmel to perform on stage at the moment.

COVID-19 infection spreads through human contact, and it's expected that Jimmy Kimmel will recover soon and entertain his fans. It's ideal to avoid physical contact with people at risk, and a doctor should be consulted as soon as the symptoms show.

