Jon Bon Jovi shares update after vocal cord surgery

Jon Bon Jovi has provided a significant health update 19 months after undergoing vocal cord surgery. Jon appeared on Friday, February 9, at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, during Hulu's new docuseries Thank You, Good Night. The series is about Jon Bon Bovi and his band.

He said,

"I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing."

He further added,

"So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there’s no reason for any of this.”

Jon Bon Jovi had extensive surgery in 2022 because decades of singing had caused one of his vocal cords to degenerate.

What is vocal cord surgery?

Vocal cord surgery, sometimes referred to as phonosurgery or vocal cord surgery, is a surgical treatment used on the vocal cords to address a variety of voice-related conditions. An essential part of producing voice is the vocal cords, which are found in the larynx, or voice box. Vocal cord disorders can cause abnormalities in pitch, quality, or other aspects of voice function.

The following are the common causes of vocal cord surgery:

Polyps: Noncancerous growths on the vocal cords known as nodules or polyps may be caused by vocal strain, abuse, or other circumstances.

Cysts: Vocal cord cysts filled with fluid that can affect voice quality.

Vocal cord paralysis: Vocal cord paresis, also known as vocal cord paralysis, is a disorder or weakness of the vocal cord muscles that impair swallowing and voice production.

Cancer: Surgery may be necessary to remove the malignant tissue in cases of vocal cord cancer.

Why did Jon Bon Jovi undergo vocal cord surgery?

The 61-year-old has contributed some of the most enjoyable throwback pop songs for us to enjoy. Opening up about his surgery in the interview, Jon Bon Jovi said,

"I pride myself on having been a true vocalist.”

Jon Bon Jovi described how atrophy or cell degeneration was occurring in one of his vocal cords. Because of this, one of the singer's vocal cords became "thick as a thumb" and the other "thick as a pinky."

He explained,

“It’s been a difficult road, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who did something called a medialization because one of my cords was literally atrophying.”

Jon Bon Bovi said that a plastic implant was used by the medical professionals to fix the issue. Speaking about his comeback to the stage, Bon Jovi said that his performance on February 2 at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala was his first in two years.