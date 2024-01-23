Kate Middleton's health update: Working from the bed post surgery, as per reports

Kate Middleton's health has been a point of concern for many fans around the world. The Princess of Wales underwent stomach surgery in London, as confirmed by Kensington Palace. Her spouse, Prince William, may find her in the hospital for about two weeks. The palace was informed about this 42-year-old's operation.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales is also said to be delaying a number of his personal commitments while Middleton is still in the medical facility and for the first few days after her release in order to balance caring for his children and his wife.

Kate Middleton's health

Kate Middleton has not yet met her three children while confined to the hospital, while Kate Middleton's recuperation from her abdominal surgery carries on, ET has learned. The Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton's surgery in a statement:

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," a statement read. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

In order to heal, Kate has also postponed all of her planned engagements through the end of March. She will formally return to form after Easter in 2024.

According to royal sources, Princess Kate has decided to work from bed since she is determined to return to the institution as quickly as possible and has a strong dedication to her work.

Some fans have raised concern regarding Kate Middleton's health

While fans from around the world are pouring in their wishes for The Princess of Wales, some on social media have come up with conspiracy theories:

"Kate Middleton is about to go through what Diana went through but worse because she has nothing to go back to. Her whole family is broke and bankrupt, she’s not as beloved by her public or even a media darling. At least Diana had agency and knew she could rely on her influence," was one tweet.

Expand Tweet

Many fans are comparing Kate Middleton's situation to Princess Diana:

Expand Tweet

Some fans tried to use humor to express their suspiciousness:

Expand Tweet

Fans around the world are puzzled and looking for the truth:

Expand Tweet

As Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery, she is also reportedly preoccupied with other people's health. We wish The princess of Wales a speedy recovery and hope she gets back on her feet as soon as possible.