Lance Reddick’s cause of death: How did he actually die?

The sudden demise of acclaimed actor Lance Reddick, known for his stellar performances in The Wire and the John Wick film series, has led to a dispute over the cause of his death, with his family's attorney challenging the coroner's conclusion.

According to earlier reports, Reddick, who was found deceased in his Studio City backyard by his wife Stephanie on March 17, died of heart disease. However, attorney James Hornstein, representing Reddick's family, contested the cause of death. He stated that it was not confirmed by an autopsy and contradicted Reddick's lifestyle and physical fitness.

The controversy behind Lance Reddick's death

In statements to PEOPLE, Hornstein emphasized:

"I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions."

He further highlighted Lance Reddick's exceptional fitness routine, stating:

"Lance was the most physically fit person I've ever known. He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home."

The death certificate, initially revealed by TMZ and later obtained by PEOPLE, listed ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease as immediate causes of death for the 60-year-old actor.

Ischemic heart disease, commonly known as hardening of the arteries, and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, are typically caused by plaque build-up in the arteries.

Despite this, Hornstein argues that this is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle and that the information appearing on the death certificate is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.

Reddick's passing represents a profound loss for the entertainment sector, confirmed by his agents as having "died abruptly this morning of natural causes."

Famed for his contributions to The Wire, Bosch, Netflix's Resident Evil, and the John Wick movie series, Reddick's illustrious career encompassed a variety of esteemed roles.

He leaves behind his spouse Stephanie Reddick and offspring Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. The family has solicited privacy during this challenging period.

The performer was poised to feature in several forthcoming endeavors, including portraying Zeus in 2024's "Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief," the Jack Harlow-fronted White Men Can't Jump remake, Shirley, St. Sebastian, and the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

Lance Reddick's unexpected demise has created a gap in the lives of admirers and peers, with numerous individuals sharing their sorrows and tributes on social networks.