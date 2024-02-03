Lili Reinhart opens up about alopecia diagnosis

Lili Reinhart revealed on TikTok that she had recently received a diagnosis of alopecia, a common condition that can result in permanent or temporary hair loss. In the TikTok video, she can be seen under a red-light therapy machine.

She wrote,

“Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode.”

Many fans complimented Lili Reinhart on her TikTok post, praising her for raising awareness of mental health and alopecia. Not just Lili, but other celebrities have been transparent about their battles with alopecia. In May 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her diagnosis.

Lili Reinhart has been open about her health

Lili Reinhart has previously been transparent about her struggles with mental health. She revealed to Seventeen in 2018 that she suffered from body dysmorphia, which she attributed to "really bad acne" that started in the seventh grade.

She also published a book called Swimming Lessons in 2020 that details her experiences with mental health and body dysmorphia. She also used Twitter, now known as X, to educate her followers about body dysmorphic disorder, which is characterized by obsessive anxiety over a perceived fault in one's physique.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is generally known as hair loss. The National Institutes of Health states that alopecia can take many various forms. Some forms, according to specialists, are caused when an individual's immune system mistakenly attacks their own hair follicles, inhibiting the formation of new hair.

The NIH states that both men and women are equally affected by the illness.

Does red-light therapy help with alopecia?

Red light therapy, sometimes referred to as photobiomodulation or low-level laser therapy (LLLT), has been researched for a number of medical and cosmetic purposes, including alopecia and other disorders that cause hair loss. Although studies on red light therapy's efficacy for alopecia are still in the early stages, some preliminary findings point to possible advantages.

By boosting blood flow to the hair follicles, encouraging cell repair and regeneration, and lowering inflammation, red light treatment is hypothesized to promote hair growth. Additionally, it might increase adenosine triphosphate (ATP) synthesis, which is essential for cellular energy.

Remember that every person may experience outcomes differently, and further study is required to determine the ideal red light treatment parameters for curing alopecia. Furthermore, since alopecia can take many distinct forms, the effectiveness may also vary depending on the kind and underlying cause of the problem.

Lili Reinhart continues to dispel stigmas related to physical and mental health issues by disclosing her alopecia diagnosis during a depressive period. This encourages a helpful conversation about these sometimes disregarded facets of individual well-being.