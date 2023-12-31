Lonely and old? A pet can be your perfect cognitive pick-me-up

If you're growing old and living alone, a pet could be the ideal companion to keep the mind sharp. A new study shines a light on how a furry (or feathery or even scaly) friend can be a significant asset against cognitive decline.

As we age, sometimes our memories might not be as sharp as they used to be. That can be a more significant issue for those of us who live alone. Researchers have discovered that having a pet can help fight this problem.

The study was detailed in the JAMA Network Open. Now, let's break it down and make it easier to understand.

How owning a pet affects cognitive abilities

Reduces memory loss and prevents cognitive decline (Image via Unsplash/Centre of ageing better)

We may think memory loss or cognitive decline is just a part of getting old, and we're not entirely wrong. However, scientists have found out that pet ownership can slow down this decline. They conducted a study involving nearly 8000 participants aged 50 years and above.

In plain terms, the researchers measured people’s memory skills and fluency — the ability to remember things and speak smoothly. They found that having a pet slowed down the loss of these abilities over time, and that was especially true for those living alone.

Living alone can sometimes feel lonely, and the loneliness can lead to cognitive decline. But when they had a pet for company, people living alone showed a slower rate of this cognitive decline. Having a friend in a pet seemed to offset the loneliness to a large extent.

Physical and emotional benefits of pet ownership

Keeps the brain busy (Image via Unsplash/Alvan Nee)

Pets provide us with companionship and can also keep us active, both physically and mentally.

Imagine going for walks, feeding them, taking care of them or just playing with them. They keep us busy and make the brain work in small but meaningful ways, which can seemingly make a big difference in keeping it sharp as we age.

However, it's important to remember that this report doesn't mean that owning a pet will surely stop the memory from declining in every case. Yet, it adds to the increasing body of evidence that suggests that pets can be beneficial for older adults.

Adopt. Don't shop. (Image via Unsplash/Jamie Street)

Overall, it seems having a pet can be a good move for older adults living alone. Even if you're not a dog or cat person, there might be a pet out there that's perfect for you.

So, consider paying a visit to a local animal shelter. You might find an animal friend who would help keep your mind sharp, and, in return, you'd provide a loving home to it who needs one.

Remember, we're all getting older. Anything that can help keep our mind active and agile is worth considering. As the old saying goes, 'a man's best friend' could be more helpful than we ever thought.