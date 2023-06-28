Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Dead: Tony Award Winner was 99 years old

The world is currently mourning the loss of Sheldon Harnick. Friends and family acknowledged his passing on June 23, 2023, at the age of 99. The lyricist was known for his contributions to musical theater.

Harnick's involvement in classics like Fiorello!, Tradition, Sunrise, and Sunset showcase his incredible talent. Many leaders within the industry spoke highly about the lyricist's works following his demise, sharing the different ways in which they were deeply connected to Harnick's work.

Sheldon Harnick's demise

Sheldon Harnick (Image via Getty Images)

Sheldon Harnick passed away at the age of 99 and reports have confirmed there wasn't anything unusual about his death. His demise left his family and all the beloved people in his life in a void.

His family did express their thoughts and sentiments following his passing but they did not mention anything specific about the cause of his death.

Harnick was never known to have any serious medical issues according to the family. The people Harnick worked with said he lived a healthy life throughout his musical career.

Sheldon Harnick's notable classics

Sheldon Harnick's career had ample unforgettable collaborations alongside composer Jerry Bock. Both of them gifted Fiddler on the Roof to the world back in 1964 as it is considered to be one of the greatest musicals of all time.

The show is set in the early 1900s in a Jewish village in Imperial Russia and explores themes of tradition, family, and change. It includes iconic songs such as Tradition, Sunrise, Sunset, and Matchmaker, Matchmaker.

Sheldon Harnick & Jerry Bock perform Fiddler's original opening number "We've Never Missed A Sabbath Yet" & discuss its evolution into "Tradition"

Before that they made Fiorello! which premiered back in 1959. It tells the story of New York City Mayor Fiorello H. LaGuardia and the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1960. The show featured songs like Little Tin Box and When Did I Fall in Love?

Most of his notable works won multiple prestigious awards. Fiorello! and Fiddler on the Roof both of these masterpieces won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score. Additionally, She Loves Me was awarded Best Revival of a Musical back in 1994 at Tony Awards.

Harnick was honored with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, recognizing his contributions to the world of theater. He also collaborated with Broadway productions on various other performances which included The Apple Tree (1966) and The Rothschilds (1970).

Jennifer Piacenti



He was the composer of Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me- two enduring and beautiful pieces of theatre.



I was lucky enough to once present him with an award and sing his music.



Thank you for the music, Sheldon. Sheldon Harnick passed today at age 99. He was the composer of Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me- two enduring and beautiful pieces of theatre. I was lucky enough to once present him with an award and sing his music.

Fans paid their tribute by remembering the unforgettable notes he left in musical history, as they have been attached to his lyrics for quite a long time. They took over social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to talk about the notable works of Sheldon Harnick.

