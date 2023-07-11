Massachusetts beaches closed after high amounts of fecal bacteria found in water

If you are looking forward to enjoying this summer season then you might have to cancel those plans as the beaches in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are closed due to high levels of bacteria found in the water.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health mandates that in circumstances where the water quality is found to be unsafe, the beach needs to be closed and posted with a sign indicating swimming is unsafe and can cause illness.

Over 60 beaches in Massachusetts were closed due to high fecal bacteria detected in the water.

Massachusetts beaches closed - What's causing water contamination?

As the northeast is being hit by more stormy weather, heavy rainfall has driven up the level of human waste, including fecal matter in nearby water bodies.

excess amount of fecal matter has been found (Image via Pexels / Alexey Demidov)

The excess water can carry fecal matter from the land into bodies of water, including the ocean. This runoff can also cause sewage system overflows, culminating in the presence of untreated sewage on nearby beaches.

The discharge from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) and sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) carries raw sewage, industrial wastewater, and stormwater, leading to the closure of beaches.

Testing For Enterococci Bacteria

Rhode Island has been examining levels of enterococci bacteria, commonly found in the human intestinal tract, and signifies water contamination by fecal waste.

rigorous testing is being conducted (Image via Unsplash / CDC)

When enterococci bacteria go beyond the threshold level, beach closures are put in place. Eight beaches around Rhode Island were locked down due to elevated levels of enterococci bacteria in both saltwater and freshwater bodies. The health department plans to monitor these beaches until Labor Day.

Cyanobacteria and Water Contamination

Along with bacterial contamination, nine Massachusetts beaches are being scrutinized for high levels of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae, which can produce toxins that make people sick.

High levels of cyanobacteria found (Image via Unsplash / CDC)

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, multiply quickly in warm waters rich in nutrients from fertilizers and septic tank overflows. The contaminated water can intensify headaches, stomach pain, dizziness, vomiting, and diarrhea, besides causing irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat, and lungs.

It's a sad state of affairs with several beaches locked down due to elevated bacterial levels. It has now become crucial for everyone to stay informed about water conditions and adhere to any guidelines or warnings issued by local health departments.

