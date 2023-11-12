Men vs women – Neuroscientists reveal unique ways of handling sleep deprivation

Everyone has dealt with sleep deprivation at one point or another, but research shows that gender can determine how men and women experience lack of sleep.

Have you ever wondered if men's and women's brains are really different in terms of functionality? Not having enough sleep has been linked to a range of negative health outcomes, from obesity and diabetes to heart disease and depression.

Everyone experiences sleepless nights at some point in their life. That's why it's important to understand the biological differences between men and women when it comes to dealing with lack of sleep.

There has been a lot of debate on this topic, but a new study headed by neuroscientists sheds light on the unique ways in which gender influences response to lack of sleep.

Gender differences in sleep deprivation

Hormones play a huge role. (Image via Vecteezy)

According to two studies presented at Neuroscience 2023, an annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, female rodents showed more resistance to sleep deprivation due to their hormones.

Female hormones, specifically estrogen, have a big role in sleep disruption. Women are more likely to experience sleep disturbances, particularly around puberty, menarche and menopause.

It's estimated that around 35% to 50% of menopausal women report sleep problems, compared to approximately 15% of the general population.

Role of estrogen in sleep disruption: Understanding how hormones influence sleep patterns

Listening to your body and regulating your needs is very crucial. (Image via Unsplahs/Lucas Andrade)

One study found that estrogen hormones effect on sleep in rats is moderated by specific cells in the brain called astrocytes. Astrocytes are non-neuronal cells responsible for regulating sleep that stimulate certain brain cells in the preoptic area.

Researchers found that disabling astrocytes in rats prevents estrogen's action on sleep. This discovery could lead to future drug targets and sleep-aids that are more effective in women, based on estrogenic action in sleep regulation.

Although the study was conducted on rats, neuroscientists reckon humans may act similarly in this scenario. The sleep-wake circuitry and pharmacology across mammals, including humans, are highly conserved.

The impact of estrogen on sleep consolidation might explain evolution and reproduction's benefits.

Sex-specific differences

Another study indicates that female mice are more resilient to sleep deprivation than male mice. Gene expression changes in the hippocampus, which links to memory, are significantly lower in female mice.

Males showed over 1100 changes in gene expression, while females only had 99. This disparity indicates sex-specific responses to sleep deprivation, possibly influenced by hormonal variations.

What it means

Sleep-deprived state can be very harmful. (Image via Unsplash/Kalegin Ffust)

Discovering the aforementioned differences is crucial in creating gender-specific interventions and treatments. Understanding the role of estrogenic action in sleep regulation may lead to treatments that help women handle sleep deprivation better.

Moreover, this research contributes to a better understanding of sleep pathologies in menopausal women and insights into the physiological processes underlying sleep disruption.

Closing thoughts

The neuroscientists' discovery is on point. By investigating the hormonal differences, researchers are unraveling the intricate mechanisms that govern our sleep patterns.

This knowledge may lead to improved sleep management strategies and interventions customized for individuals based on their gender. Eventulally, a better understanding of the gender differences in handling sleep deprivation could contribute to the overall well-being and health of both men and women.