Miley Cyrus stuns everyone with her toned body at the Grammy Awards 

Miley Cyrus became the center of attention during the Grammy Awards, not just for her electrifying performance and seamless outfit transitions but also for her remarkably toned physique.

Gracing the red carpet in a custom, metal Maison Margiela ensemble crafted entirely of gold safety pins to performing her Grammy-winning hit "Flowers" in full rockstar fashion, Cyrus showcased her fitness through every step.

Her appearance sparked curiosity about the fitness regimen behind her sculpted figure, which combines Pilates, yoga, and dynamic exercises. It reveals a balanced approach to physical wellness and mental health.

Miley Cyrus' in Metal and Motion

On Grammy night, Cyrus' fitness was as much on display as her vocal talent. Her custom Maison Margiela outfit left little to the imagination, highlighting a body sculpted through dedication and a well-rounded workout routine.

Her performance of "Flowers" was not just a musical triumph but a physical one, demonstrating the stamina and strength she's cultivated. Rumors suggest the intense workout featured in the "Flowers" music video is inspired by her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. However, the 31-year-old's day-to-day fitness regimen is both effective and accessible, rooted in Pilates and yoga, and augmented by targeted exercises that promote strength, flexibility, and endurance.

Pilates and Yoga

Pilates has been a staple in Cyrus's fitness routine since 2013, with the singer even incorporating a studio into her home for daily practice. Under the guidance of Saul Choza, a disciple of the late Pilates guru Mari Winsor, Cyrus engages in a series of core-strengthening and leg-stretching exercises, including bicycle kicks and bridge lifts.

Winsor, who passed away in April 2020, previously worked closely with Miley Cyrus, focusing on intensive leg and abdominal workouts on the Cadillac reformer machine.

Miley Cyrus's commitment to movement extends beyond Pilates. She is an avid practitioner of Ashtanga yoga, a rigorous method that demands high levels of physicality. In 2016, she even gave Jimmy Fallon an impromptu Ashtanga lesson on "The Tonight Show," showcasing the advanced levels she's achieved in practice.

"Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from, but also keep moving. Even if it's for 15 to 20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing," Cyrus stated.

Miley Cyrus' toned appearance at the Grammys is a testament to her holistic fitness approach, balancing intensity with accessibility. Her regimen, a blend of Pilates, yoga, and cardiovascular exercises, underscores the importance of physical wellness as a component of self-care.

Miley Cyrus' dedication to her fitness not only enhances her stage presence but also serves as an inspiration for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst their busy schedules.