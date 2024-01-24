Mind stronger now than 25 years ago, says Trump after acing cognitive test

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, recently shared an interesting bit of information at a gathering in New Hampshire.

He said that he “aced” a cognitive test, feeling proud of his achievement. If you are curious to know what a cognitive test is and why it's seen as a substantial matter, read on to find out more.

A cognitive test is a health examination but not the usual one that checks your height, weight or blood pressure. Instead, it's a test that measures how well your brain is performing.

It evaluates various brain functions, including memory, attention, language skills, and problem-solving abilities. The test is designed to uncover any early signs of cognitive impairment, which could be symptoms of conditions like dementia.

Now, why is this relevant for Trump, and what's the story behind it?

Former President Trump 'aces' cognitive test: What does that mean?

During his speech in New Hampshire, Trump addressed his supporters, describing his experience with the test and revealing that he aced it.

He shared how the test included identifying different animals, an exercise designed to assess visual perception and knowledge. Trump's test involved 30 to 35 questions, with simple tasks to more challenging ones.

Now, you may think, correctly identifying a whale or a giraffe sounds pretty easy, right? However, the complexity of cognitive tests goes beyond simple identification tasks.

As the test progresses, the tasks become more demanding, assessing areas like memory recollection and the ability to complete sequences. A perfect score, like Trump is claiming to have achieved, requires a high level of mental agility and memory function.

Trump didn't stop at merely announcing that he aced the test. He went on to say that his mind is "stronger now than it was 25 years ago". That's quite a bold statement considering scientific research shows that cognitive functions tend to slow down as we age.

Expand Tweet

However, studies also suggest that cognitive decline is not inevitable. The human brain is capable of producing new neurons and forming new connections throughout life, a process known as neuroplasticity.

Activities like regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, staying socially engaged and keeping mentally active can support brain health and potentially enhance cognitive functions.

As such, claiming better mental strength now than 25 years ago isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. Of course, it's vital to note that while cognitive tests provide a valuable tool for measuring brain function, they are just one aspect of assessing neurological health.