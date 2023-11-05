Mr Olympia 2023: Full list of Winners in every category

As the anticipation reached its peak in the dimly lit auditorium of the Orange County Convention Center, whispers of speculation and yearning hung heavy in the air for the Mr Olympia 2023 winners. The crowd, a sea of muscle enthusiasts and fervent fans, leaned forward in their seats, their hearts pounding with desire.

The coveted title of Mr Olympia loomed like a hidden treasure, and the question of who would emerge victorious gnawed at their souls. Each moment stretched into an eternity, and the hunger for the name of the ultimate champion grew with every passing second. It was a suspense that clung to their very beings, a hunger that could only be sated when the secret of the winner was finally unveiled.

On that note, let's look at the full list of winners for Mr. Olympia 2023.

Mr Olympia 2023: Full list of Winners

Chris Bumstead won Mr Olympia 2023 (Image via Instagram/@cbum)

Friday, Nov. 3 Finals - Champions of Excellence:

Ms. Olympia:

Andrea Shaw ($50,000) Angela Yeo ($20,000) Alcione Barreto ($12,000) Sherry Priami ($7,000) Natalia Kovaleva ($6,000)

212 Olympia:

Keone Pearson ($50,000) Shaun Clarida ($20,000) Angel Calderon Frias ($10,000) Kerrith Bajjo ($6,000) Ahmad Ashkanani ($4,000)

Fitness Olympia:

Oksana Grishina ($50,000) Taylor Learmont ($20,000) Jaclyn Baker ($12,000) Ariel Khadr ($7,000) Whitney Jones ($6,000)

Figure Olympia:

Cydney Gillon ($50,000) Jessica Reyes Padilla ($20,000) Lola Montez ($12,000) Cherish Richardson ($7,000) Natalia Soltero ($6,000)

Women's Physique Olympia:

Sarah Villegas ($50,000) Natalia Abraham Coelho ($20,000) Zama Benta ($12,000) Brooke Walker ($7,000) Anne-Lorraine Mohn ($6,000)

Wellness Olympia:

Francielle Mattos ($50,000) Isabelle Nunes ($20,000) Elisa Alcantara ($12,000) Rayane Fogal ($7,000) Gisele Machado ($6,000)

Saturday, Nov. 4 Finals - Strength Unleashed:

Mr. Olympia:

Derek Lunsford won Mr Olympia 2023 (Image via Instagram/@Derek Lunsford)

Derek Lunsford Hadi Choopan Samson Dauda Brandon Curry Andrew Jacked

Classic Physique Olympia:

Chris Bumstead Ramon Rocha Querioz Urs Kalecinski Breon Ansley Terrence Ruffin

Men's Physique Olympia:

Ryan Terry Brandon Hendrickson Erin Banks Emanuel Hunter Diogo Montenegro

Bikini Olympia:

Jennifer Dorie Maureen Blanquisco Ashley Kaltwasser Lauralie Chapados Elisa Pecini

Wheelchair Olympia:

Karol Milewski Harold Kelley Josue Fabiano Barreto Monteiro Mohammadreza Tabrizi Nouri Gabrielle Andriuli

Congratulations to all the remarkable athletes who participated in the Mr Olympia 2023! Their dedication, discipline, and unwavering commitment to their craft have brought them well-deserved success.

Their hard work and passion serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes worldwide. The champions of Mr Olympia 2023 have not only showcased their exceptional physical prowess but also demonstrated the power of perseverance and determination.

Their victories symbolize the culmination of countless hours of training and sacrifice. We salute these athletes for their incredible achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued excellence in the world of bodybuilding.