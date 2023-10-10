Nurse diagnosed with ‘sleeping beauty syndrome’ spends up to 14 days in continuous slumber

A young 24-year-old nurse Bella Andreou from Newcastle has recently been diagnosed with Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS), also known as "sleeping beauty syndrome."

As per reports by Kennedy News and Media, Bella's life is heavily affected by episodes where she falls into a deep sleep that can last up to 14 days without interruption.

This rare condition presents immense challenges for Bella, causes her to miss out on important occasions like her own birthday celebration or a friend's wedding, where she was supposed to be a bridesmaid.

Despite the whimsical name of the syndrome, Bella describes her experience as more of a horror story, feeling like a "ghost" trapped in an unending dream.

Bella Andreou’s battle with Kleine-Levin syndrome (KLS)

Bella Andreou (Image sourced via Kennedy News and Media)

Bella Andreou's journey with KLS or sleeping beauty syndrome started during her teenage years, when she often found herself misunderstood and misdiagnosed.

She recalls one incident when, after attending a party and getting drunk for the first time, she fell into a ten-day-long slumber, initially mistaking it for a severe hangover.

As a young adult, she frequently experienced episodes every four weeks, lasting between seven and ten days each time. These episodes caused her to miss important events, including holidays, music gigs and even a friend's wedding.

The impact of KLS on Andreou's life was emotionally distressing. During her episodes, the young nurse admitted feeling like a ghost, with her eyes vacant and mind detached from reality.

Seeking medical assistance, she was initially dismissed by a general practitioner who labeled her as attention-seeking. It wasn't until last month that she received an official diagnosis of KLS, after a series of tests ruled out other potential causes for her symptoms.

Symptoms of sleeping beauty syndrome

Might cause hallucination (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

Kleine-Levin Syndrome, or 'sleeping beauty syndrome', is a rare neurological disorder that makes you super sleepy all the time. It comes in episodes where you need to sleep for days or even weeks, but it's not just about sleep - it messes with your brain too.

You get all confused, forgetful and moody. Hallucinations might creep in, and your hunger level also increases a lot. When episodes aren't going down, things seem normal, but this syndrome can impact your school, work and relationships.

Nightmare-like experiences that impact personal and professional life

Distorts personal and professional life (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

Despite the condition's fairytale-like name, Bella Andreou insists that her experience has been akin to a horror story. For her, the sleeping beauty syndrome is like being trapped in a never-ending nightmare, where the fear and disorientation persist for days on end.

Months of additional testing were conducted to rule out potential brain tumors, cancer and epilepsy. Eventually, her symptoms were attributed to KLS triggered by alcohol, stress and hormonal changes, with her first episode occurring on the morning after her first-ever hangover.

Struggling with sleeping beauty syndrome not only affected Bella Andreou's personal life but also posed significant challenges in her pursuit of education and professional growth.

Her A-level studies and nursing degree at Northumbria University were frequently disrupted by episodes of prolonged slumber.

Throughout her journey, Bella Andreou has been accompanied and supported by her fiancee, Meg Stone.

Stone, an engineer from Barnstaple, describes the impact of KLS on Andreou's appearance, noting that her eyes lose their usual liveliness, resembling a vacant gaze. Despite the hardships they face together, Andreou believes that her relationship with Meg has grown stronger as they navigate the difficulties posed by KLS.

In recent weeks, Meg reached her breaking point when caring for Andreou during one long episode. Frustrated by the lack of understanding and support in the medical community, she took to TikTok to raise awareness about KLS or sleeping beauty syndrome and to appeal for help.