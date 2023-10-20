Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton suffers setback in pneumonia fight, still in ICU, says daughter

Mary Lou Retton, Olympic gold medalist and legend in the world of gymnastics experienced a concerning setback in her battle against pneumonia, according to her daughter.

Shayla Kelley Schrepfer revealed in an Instagram video that her mother had a "pretty scary setback" after showing promising progress towards recovery a few days ago. The 55-year-old Retton is still in the intensive care unit and is "really exhausted" after the setback.

While specific details about the setback were not disclosed, it's clear that the situation has been distressing for the Retton family.

Schrepfer shared the upsetting news in an Instagram video:

"At the beginning of this week, we were going on the up and up. We were so excited, seeing so much progress, and, then, yesterday. we had a pretty scary setback. She is still in ICU, and we’re just working through some things as far as her setback goes."

Retton's rare form of pneumonia had left her unable to breathe on her own, and she was reportedly fighting for her life earlier in the week.

An online fundraiser was set up by her family to cover her medical expenses after it became known that Retton did not have medical insurance. The fundraiser has received over 7,500 donations for a total of over $415,000 as of Saturday.

Shayla Retton also expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support her family has received during this difficult time.

Pneumonia is a serious respiratory infection, and the news of Mary Lou Retton's setback has raised alarm among her fans. However, as Shayla Retton reminded everyone:

"She's a fighter. She has a whole team of doctors and nurses helping her. I know we are playing a critical role in her recovery, as well."

Mary Lou Retton gained global admiration during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

She crushed it when she took home the Olympic all-around title at the age of only 16. That's not all, she also scored two silver medals and two bronze medals in that Games, making her one of the most respected US Olympic athletes around.

Fans are rooting for her speedy and full recuperation, displaying their support through contributions to her medical expenses fundraiser. Retton's resilience and determination have inspired generations, and her fans are, no doubt, sending their love and well-wishes during this difficult time.