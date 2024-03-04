Peeking into Ricki Lake's 30lb weight loss without Ozempic

Ricki Lake has showcased a remarkable 30lb weight loss transformation over the past four months. It stunned fans and attendees alike as she paraded her slimmer figure on the red carpet at the 74th Annual ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles.

Lake, 55, best known for her roles in Hairspray and Cry-Baby, attributed her weight loss to personal commitment and lifestyle changes. She explicitly stated that she did not use pharmaceutical aids like Ozempic to achieve her goals.

Ricki Lake's 30lb weight loss

Lake revealed her weight loss journey on her Instagram page in February, sharing before-and-after photos alongside her husband, Ross Burningham, who also lost over 30 pounds.

"On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," Ricki Lake penned, emphasizing the couple's achievement without pharmaceutical assistance.

Despite concerns about losing weight during perimenopause, Lake expressed immense pride in their accomplishment, stating:

"I feel amazing. I feel strong."

At the ACE Eddie Awards held at UCLA's Royce Hall, Lake donned a sheer black top paired with a leather miniskirt and knee-high boots, showcasing her toned figure.

Ricki Lake (Image via Instagram/@rickilake)

Her appearance was further highlighted by a glamorous makeup look and chic accessories, including dainty earrings and a glittering bracelet. The event also served as a reunion with her "Cry-Baby" co-star Mink Stole and director John Waters, who received the ACE Golden Eddie award for his distinguished achievement in film.

Lake's weight loss strategy included hiking, an exercise praised by Dr. Edward Phillips of Harvard Medical School for its fat-burning and cardiovascular benefits, as well as the mental health advantages of being outdoors.

Addressing skeptics on social media, Ricki Lake firmly denied using Ozempic, asserting her dedication to her health transformation. Dr. Cecilia Low Wang, a UCHealth expert, underscored the importance of sustained lifestyle changes for long-term weight maintenance.

Understanding the challenges of losing weight during perimenopause, Lake adopted a holistic approach focused on whole, unprocessed foods. She received support from experts like Trisha Pasricha, MD, who emphasizes that calorie-restrictive diets are often not effective long-term solutions for perimenopausal women.

Alongside dietary changes, Ricki Lake found solace in walks with her rescue dog, Dolly, enjoying the calming effects of the ocean—a factor supported by clinical psychologist Richard Shuster, PsyD, who notes the meditative state induced by staring at the ocean.

Ricki Lake plans to share more details about her weight loss journey in the future, but for now, she celebrates the healthiest weight loss method she's ever undertaken alongside her husband.

Their story is not just about shedding pounds but about making a joint commitment to health and wellness. It proves that even at 55 and facing the challenges of perimenopause, significant health transformations are possible through dedication, lifestyle changes, and the support of loved ones.