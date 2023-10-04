People suffering from bedbug outbreak in Paris, authorities warn public

French authorities have issued a warning about a bedbug outbreak that is "widespread" throughout the public places in Paris. Concerns about the effects on health and safety are growing as visitors are anticipated to swarm the city the following year for the 2024 Olympics.

Bedbugs have been seen in cinemas, hospitals, and public transport. Tourists have posted videos on social media of the blood-sucking insects they have seen in the Charles de Gaulle airport, high-speed trains, and the Paris Metro.

Paris’ deputy mayor, Emmanuel Gregoire posted about the same on X on September 29 and wrote:

“Faced with a bedbug infestation, coordinated measures are needed that bring together health authorities, communities and all relevant stakeholders to prevent the risk and act effectively."

As per the reports by Reuters, the deputy mayor also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, stating:

“The state urgently needs to put an action plan in place against this scourge as France is preparing to welcome the Olympic and Paralympic games in 2024.”

How did the bedbug outbreak start in Paris?

People started posting online complaints about bedbug outbreak at movie theatres over the summer. After going to the movies, they uploaded photos of their bug bites to X. Bedbugs have been discovered more recently by locals and visitors in hotels, on high-speed trains, in the metro, and at the airport.

During the recent Paris Fashion Week, which finished on Tuesday, October 3, there was also worry about bedbug outbreak.

What are bedbugs? How do they infect people?

Bedbug outbreak caused in Paris. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Bedbugs eat both human and animal blood. Adult bedbugs are reddish-brown, the size of an apple seed, and wingless. Nymphs, or young bedbugs, are tiny and might have transparent or yellowish coloring.

These bedbugs can be found:

Apartments

Dorm rooms

Buses

Trains

Beddings

Bedbug bites frequently cause little, raised, red lumps on the skin that are itchy. They resemble mosquito bites in that they are often flat and oval in appearance. These bites can itch quite badly.

If you are vulnerable to mosquito bites, the bite site may swell and inflame. For some people, the swelling may be more obvious. Bedbug bites occasionally turn into blisters, particularly if they are rubbed or irritated.

Scratching bedbug bites can cause skin breaches that increase the risk of secondary infections. To avoid this issue, it's critical to refrain from scratching the bites.

How to treat bedbugs?

Bedbugs are found in mattresses. (Image via Pexels/ Egor Kamelev)

Due to the bedbugs' resistance and ability to conceal themselves in small crevices and fissures, treating bedbug infestations can be difficult. Here are the treatments for bug bites if you ever encounter a bedbug outbreak:

Check for infection: Check your bedding, mattresses, furniture, and walls for physical indicators like tiny reddish-brown bugs, tiny white eggs, shed skin, or microscopic black fecal marks.

Isolate and remove the infected goods: To stop bedbugs from spreading to other areas of your house, seal plastic bags around any infected clothing, bedding, or other things. Your living space should be as clutter-free as possible because bedbugs might hide there. This makes locating and treating infestations simpler.

Wash in hot water: Bedding, clothing, and other washable objects that have been infected should be washed in hot water and dried on the maximum heat setting. Bedbugs and their eggs can be killed by this.

Treat infestation: Use insecticides that are designated specifically for treating bedbug infestations. Pay close attention to the directions on the label. Given that they might be dangerous if not applied properly, it is frequently advisable to utilize a professional pest control service to apply these pesticides.

Be cautious while traveling or bringing secondhand furniture and clothing into your home to avoid recurring infestations of bedbug outbreak. Examine your home frequently for indications of bedbugs, and think about taking preventative measures like encasing your mattress.