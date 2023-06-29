Pete Davidson Reportedly Checks into Rehab Amid Mental Health Struggles

According to reports, famous comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly in rehab for PTSD and borderline personality disorder (BPD) issues.

In 2018, Davidson revealed that he has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after having long-term depression and anxiety. Davidson has previously been open about his mental health difficulties. He also discussed his experiences with mental breakdowns in 2016.

Additionally, in 2017, Pete Davidson shared the following on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, highlighting his diagnosis of BPD.

“This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Pete Davidson in Rehab

This is not the first that Pete Davidson is reportedly in rehab for PTSD. For years, Davidson has been in and out of treatment centers. He most recently sought assistance in 2022 to deal with the online abuse he was experiencing at the time he was dating Kim Kardashian from Kanye West and his supporters.

Davidson's girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, and other friends are reportedly offering him their entire support at this difficult time, according to a close friend of his. They added that Davidson frequently seeks out professional assistance to deal with his problems and improve himself, thus the development is not unusual for him.

Pete has been open about his mental health struggles. (Image via Instagram)

He talked about how relieved he was to learn he had BPD in a 2021 interview with Glenn Close for the Actors on Actors Variety series.

He said,

“I got diagnosed with a BPD a few years ago and I was always just so confused all the time, and just like thought something was wrong and didn’t know how to deal with it, and then when somebody finally tells you that, the weight of the world just feels lifted off your shoulders.”

What Is Borderline Personality Disorder?

A mental health illness known as borderline personality disorder (BPD) is characterized by a recurring pattern of instability in emotions, relationships, self-image, and behavior. People with BPD frequently struggle with self-identity, interpersonal connections, and powerful, erratic emotions. They also have trouble controlling their emotions.

It's vital to remember that people with BPD may exhibit additional co-occurring diseases, such as depression, anxiety disorders, or substance misuse, as well as symptoms of varied severity. BPD is a complicated condition with multiple genetic, environmental, and neurological contributing variables.

Psychotherapy, such as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which emphasizes emotional regulation, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and mindfulness, is frequently used in the diagnosis and treatment of borderline personality disorder. Additionally, medications may be provided to treat particular symptoms or coexisting illnesses.

Davidson admits that he is still optimistic and values the beneficial influence that treatment has had on his life, despite his difficulties.

Pete Davidson's supporters commend him for having the courage to go to rehab and take charge of his mental health issues. Because of his openness, mental health issues have become less stigmatized, and the need for self-care and getting treatment from a professional has also been highlighted.

