Philadelphia health officials keep close eye on measles outbreak

Philadelphia's health department is currently tracking a measles outbreak in the city. Up till now, there have been eight confirmed cases. What’s worth noting is that all these cases are among individuals who weren’t immune to the measles. This means their bodies didn't have a shield against this disease.

The measles outbreak was first noticed when a patient was admitted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in early December. The patient, not immune to measles, accidentally exposed the virus to three other kids who also were non-immune. These kids later tested positive for the virus. It's so serious that at least three of the cases led to the people being hospitalized.

Health alert: Measles outbreak in Philadelphia

Can affect multiple parts of the body (Image via Unsplash/CDC)

Here's a simple explanation of measles. It's incredibly catchy. This means if a person picks it up, it can quickly jump from that one person to many others in a room. One expert put it this way, Dr. Trehan, a specialist in children's disease from Seattle's Children's Hospital: measles can stay dangerous for up to two hours even after it's in the air.

It starts like a flu. Then it can affect multiple parts of the body, causing things like ear infections and severe diarrhea. Sometimes it leads to pneumonia or brain infection. According to Dr. Trehan, it breaks down the main exposed surfaces of our bodies, such as our respiratory tract and our eyes.

Long-lasting measles infection can have serious effects. It can lead to blindness, weakness of the immune system, and even rare neurological symptoms years later in life. The Philadelphia Department of Health has estimated that one out of five patients requires hospitalization.

Spotting the Symptoms of Measles

Important to check for the symptoms on body (Image via Unsplash/ Kristine Wook)

People who get measles need to stay isolated to avoid sharing it with unvaccinated individuals. Groups that may get really sick include children, old people, expecting mothers, and people with weak immune systems.

The CDC, the United States' health defense agency, recommends a shot of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) between 12 to 15 months, and again at 4 to 6 years. There isn't any known treatment for measles aside from looking after and taking vitamin A. The vitamin can help lower the chances of dying from measles.

The measles shot has stopped about 56 million deaths worldwide between 2000 and 2021. The United States said that measles had been wiped out in the year 2000, but unvaccinated people have caused its rise again.

Dr. Zerr, the lead doctor for infection prevention at Seattle Children's Hospital, said the only way to prevent measles is to get the MMR shot.

Dr. Trehan stressed the importance of spotting the symptoms of measles for parents and caregivers. These symptoms include a high fever (around 103 to 105 degrees), a lot of congestion, red eyes, a rash that spreads from the head to the toe, and extreme irritability. Early phone calls to local healthcare centers can help these organizations prepare.

In these trying times, Philadelphia health officials continue to commit their efforts to track the outbreak and educate the citizens about combating measles effectively.