Pink shares health update on social media, postpones show due to sinus infection

Pop superstar Pink took to social media to share a health update with her fans, announcing the cancellation of her tour stop in Arlington, Texas, due to a sinus infection.

The Grammy-winning singer expressed her disappointment in a heartfelt apology while also revealing the rescheduled date for the concert. In an Instagram post on Friday, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, wrote:

"Hi everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight."

The singer, aged 44, is well-known for her dynamic and impactful performances. She expressed her profound regret in having to cancel the show. She reassured fans that she will strive to not miss performances and always put forth her utmost effort.

Pink Health Update: Pop singer reschedules her concert due to a sinus infection

The concert, which was planned at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, has been reschuled to November 26 this year. She made it clear that all the tickets bought for the first date will still count, also saying that the new show will be an amazing experience for fans.

"I hope to see you then, and again, I am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused," she concluded in her announcement post, adding, "Sending you all love x Pink."

The cancellation comes as a setback for Pink's Summer Carnival tour, which has been ongoing since early June. After rocking out in Europe, the pop singer kicked off her North American tour on Jul. 28.

Once the summer tour wraps up, the pop singer will hit the road again. The Trustfall Tour will begin on Oct. 12 and go all the way till Nov. 19. You can find all the details of Pink's shows on her website.

The singer also has plans to take her show to Australia and New Zealand next year.

Pop singer’s reaction to the unexpected moments on stage

In June, during a performance at Hyde Park in London, a fan threw a bag containing their deceased mother's ashes onto the stage.

The singer was left confused and uncertain about how to respond. Mere weeks later, during a concert in London, another fan surprised Pink with a large wheel of brie cheese, to which the singer responded with a grateful and playful acceptance.

Even though there were hurdles on tour, it didn't stop her from mesmerizing crowds with her incredible shows and authentic connections with fans.

Earlier this year, the pop singer also accomplished a significant feat by becoming the first woman to headline a stadium in Wisconsin and break attendance records.

Pink's dedication and gratitude towards her fans shine through in her social media posts.

She expressed profound appreciation for the support and connection she shares with her audience, emphasizing that they are not just fans but fellow humans on a journey together.

As Pink takes the necessary time to recover and prioritize her health, fans eagerly await her rescheduled concert in Arlington, Texas. In the meantime, they continue to show their unwavering support for their favorite pop star, sending well wishes and understanding for her decision to prioritize her well-being.