Rabid coyote attacks a Rhode Island hiker, he kills it with bare hands

A rabid coyote attacked an unidentified man on Friday, February 9, when he was hiking through the Johnston woods, as per NBC News. According to authorities, the hiker killed the coyote by trapping it by its neck and cutting off its air supply.

The same coyote was thought to have attacked a dog walker in nearby Scituate and has tested positive for rabies, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Health in Rhode Island.

News Center Maine reported that the rabies infection was verified by tests conducted at the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories of RIDOH. Since 1994, there have only been three reports of a rabid coyote in Rhode Island, according to officials.

Do coyotes attack humans generally?

Coyotes usually avoid human contact because they see humans as predators. Coyotes that bite people usually do so because humans have given them food, which has given them more confidence.

Due to their protective nature and the possibility that their partners are pregnant, male coyotes may be more hostile towards other canids, particularly domestic dogs.

General guidelines to follow in case of a coyote attack

Here’s what you can do in case of a coyote attack:

Contact your local animal control department or emergency services right away.

Clear the wound:

Use soap and water to carefully clean the bite wound.

If there is a mild antiseptic solution available, use it to disinfect the wound (hydrogen peroxide or an iodine solution).

Try controlling the bleeding:

Use a sterile bandage or clean cloth to apply direct pressure if the bite is bleeding.

Apply ointment:

Use an antibiotic ointment to help stop infection after cleansing the wound.

Cover the wound:

To cover and protect the wound, use a sterile dressing or clean bandage.

Elevate, if you can:

Try to raise the affected extremity if the bite is on it to lessen swelling.

Seek medical assistance:

Visit the closest urgent care facility or emergency hospital as soon as you can.

Inform medical professionals about the coyote bite and any other relevant information.

Vaccination against Rabies:

Healthcare professionals may advise against getting vaccinated against rabies depending on the situation and the area. Rabies is a dangerous illness that can be lethal.

Prompt intervention can help avoid problems and guarantee that the bite is properly cared for.

The Departments of Health and Environmental Management advise pet owners to protect their animals "by always maintaining control" and from letting them roam alone in addition to making sure they are up to date on their rabies vaccines.

Additionally, the authorities advise against feeding pets outside and interacting in any way with wild animals or stray or roaming domestic animals. Trash cans must also be "securely" covered.