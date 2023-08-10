Riley Keough opens up about welcoming her daughter through surrogacy

Actress and granddaughter to Elvis, Riley Keough, recently broke her silence on welcoming her daughter through a surrogate. The 34-year-old “Daisy Jones & the Six” star welcomed her first child in August 2022 with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

Keough, who has named her daughter “Tupelo” Storm Smith-Petersen as a tribute to her grandfather’s birthplace in Mississippi, also spoke about her struggle with Lyme Disease. She opened up about her travel to Switzerland to have her blood purified because of her chronic condition. Keough labeled Lyme Disease as a major reason behind her decision to go for surrogacy.

Riley Keough and her husband had their first child last year. However, the news of their baby’s birth was not disclosed before Keough paid a heartbreaking tribute and eulogy to her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in January this year.

What disease does Riley Keough have?

Keough, 34, suffers from Lyme Disease. (Image via Parade)

Riley Keough suffers from Lyme disease, which is a tick-borne autoimmune ailment, caused by the bacteria Borrelia Burgdorferi, and in rare cases, Borrelia Mayonii. If left untreated, it can lead to placenta infection during pregnancy.

The actress has remarked about her disease being a major decisive factor for surrogacy.

“I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff," she said.

The actress has, quite frankly, opened up about her struggles with the disease, explaining its flu-like symptoms, such as headache, chills, fever, and fatigue. Other symptoms of this disease also include aches in the joints and muscles along with swollen lymph nodes.

The Riley Keough surrogate plan was a decision that the actress took during her experience in Switzerland, where she had gone for her Lyme Disease treatment. It was there, according to her, that she felt utmost gratitude for the process of surrogacy.

“I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people," she remarked.

How old is Riley Keough?

The popular actress is 34 years old and she has received an Emmy nomination for “Daisy Jones & the Six.” The actress who is Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's granddaughter and late Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, has been named the new possessor of Graceland.

Apart from starring in the now Emmy-nominated musical drama anthology series, Keough has also garnered much fame for her stellar performance in several independent projects. This includes series such as “The Girlfriend Experience” and the movie “The Lodge.”