Secret Behind McDonald's Perfect French Fries - Former Chef Spills Beans About the Recipe

When it comes to fast food, everybody has heard the name, McDonald's. For many years, it has been a great fast-food joint for all the food enthusiasts out there.

Former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz recently revealed the secrets behind the making of people's favourite McDonald's French fries. This havoc has left the whole internet in delight as well as shock.

Even in the past, Mike Haracz has spilled the beans about many of the big, famous places. In this article, we will discuss this shocking news of McDonald's in detail, and explore the secret behind the making of French fries.

The mystery behind the McDonald's french fries

The viral video has left the internet in shock (image by freepik on freepik)

In recent times, a TikTok video of Mike Haracz went viral of him explaining how to make McDonald 's-style French fries at home. The video hit almost 882,000 views as he explained the recipe for the enticing, savory spheres, step-by-step that are one of the famous items of McDonald's. Mike Haracz asked his audience directly:

"Do you want to buy McDonald’s French fries from the grocery store?”

He revealed the recipe by saying,

“You need to worry about the process in which you cook them because that’s the only way you’re going to get them to taste like McDonald’s fries.”

Even in the past, he is quite known for sharing insights about the inner workings of big and famous fast-food joints. After making videos like why 10:30 a.m. is the worst time to patronize the restaurant and why ordering a Big Mac is a total rip-off, he now unveiled the mystery of the most famous French fries in the world.

Ingredients and Preparation of French fries

McDonald’s use beef tallow to its fryer oil (image by jcomp on freepik)

Mike Haracz started off by saying:

“McDonald’s fryers are incredibly efficient and they only fry a certain amount at a time.”

and he warned the audience to fry the fries in smaller batches:

“so you’re going to want to do it in small batches until it reaches the color that you want.”

He revealed the base ingredient i.e. Thin cut French fried potatoes from Walmart and compared it to the potatoes used by McDonald’s, saying:

“First, you’re going to have to go to Walmart, and you are going to have to get Great Value thin-cut French fried potatoes,”.

One of the shocking statements of the whole video was when Mike unveiled the main ingredient being the beef tallow:

“McDonald’s does add beef flavor to its fryer oil…for the French fries,”.

Beef tallow is a refined form of cow fat which can be harmful for some people. Mike added:

“You’re going to get your vegetable oil, and you’re going to add two tablespoons of beef tallow per two cups of oil.”

His viewers went crazy after the revelation of this video, commenting on the posts saying:

“WAIT are you telling me I can have my childhood French fries if I fry them in JUST beef tallow? The old fries were sooo much better.”