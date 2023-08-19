S.Coups, the famous K-pop band Seventeen’s leader, who suffered an injury to his left knee, is taking a temporary break from his professional commitments. He will also refrain from participating in any activities and solely focus on his recovery.

The announcement was made by PLEDIS Entertainment, the company that manages and oversees matters related to Seventeen. Their statement read,

"During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee. The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by the medical staff and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide another update on the progression of treatments and his rehabilitation schedule at a later time."

Seventeen S.Coups to go on a hiatus following his injury

S.Coups suffered a knee injury. (Photo via Instagram/sound_of_coups)

PLEDIS Entertainment previously announced that Choi Seung-cheol, aka Seventeen's S.Coups, suffered a knee injury on August 10 while playing a ball game for some video shoots. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where the famous rapper underwent an MRI scan, which showed he had suffered a torn knee, also called an ACL.

The company also informed that S. Coups will solely be prioritizing his recovery and will be unable to participate in the scheduled activities of the band.

Reassuring fans and well-wishers, PLEDIS Entertainment apologized and said,

"We would like to extend our deepest apology to his fans for any distress or worry this may have caused. The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s scheduled activities. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top priority as per the recommendation of the medical staff."

They continued,

"We will do our best to aid in S.Coups treatment and recovery so that he can return in good health to his fans, best known as ‘CARATs’ as quickly as possible. Thank You."

What is an ACL injury?

According to the Mayo Clinic, an ACL injury is basically a sprain or tear of the anterior cruciate ligament, which is the strongest band of tissue connecting your shinbone to your thighbone.

People who suffer from an ACL injury mostly hear a ‘pop’ sound in their knees, which further leads to swelling, knee pain, and loss of mobility in the affected leg.

ACL injury is a sprain or tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Depending on the severity of the injury, treatments can include exercises and rehabilitation. These work to help reduce painful symptoms and regain strength in your legs. In some cases, surgery may also be required to replace the torn ligament.

“I’ll focus on recovering” – S.Coups on his knee injury

S.Coups will now focus on his recovery. (Photo via Instagram/sound_of_coups)

Along with the agency, the Korean rapper himself penned a sweet note to his fans on Weverse and asked them not to worry about his health.

In the letter, S.Coups wrote,

"I am worried that CARATs might be very surprised at hearing the news. I was having fun and getting immersed while filming so I was surprised at first when I suddenly got hurt. I was brought to the hospital and treated right away so don’t worry too much."

Further, S.Coups shared his feelings and revealed that he feels sad because of all the things he has already planned and now won’t be able to complete them.

"I’m sad because there are a lot of big things planned, but I think the first thing is to recover as soon as possible to show CARATs a great stage so for now, I’ll focus on recovering and put my treatment and rehabilitation as the top priority. I feel sorry for the members and CARATs who worked with me."

"CARATs, don’t worry too much, I’ll say hello from time to time while getting surgery, eating well, and taking care of my condition”, his letter read."

K-pop boy band Seventeen was formed in 2015 in Seoul by PLEDIS Entertainment. Seventeen, which is a 13-member group, is one of the most famous and successful K-pop bands around the world.