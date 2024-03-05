Simone Ledward-Boseman, wife of late actor Chadwick Boseman, speaks about colorectal cancer awareness

In an attempt to spread awareness of the cancer that claimed actor Chadwick Boseman, his wife Simone Ledward-Boseman recently gave a speech at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Chadwick Boseman gained widespread recognition for his leading performance in Black Panther. He succumbed to colorectal cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is currently the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in women under 50 and the top cause in men under 50 in the United States.

Simone Ledward Boseman gave a moving speech at NBC Boston regarding colorectal cancer, revealing personal anecdotes from her late husband's sickness. Her advocacy is driven by personal sorrow and a desire to save lives, increase awareness, and encourage early detection.

She said,

"Colorectal cancer is killing young people across the country, and most are vastly underestimating their risk. I’ve seen how this disease moves, and I know now how treatable it is when it’s detected early."

What happened to Chadwick Boseman?

On August 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman, the gifted actor most recognized for his legendary performance as T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43.

At the time of his passing, his family posted on social media stating,

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled it with these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

What is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer starts in the rectum or colon, which are sections of the digestive system. The large intestine is composed of the colon and rectum, with the colon making up the first six feet and the rectum the final few inches.

Often beginning as tiny growths known as polyps on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, colorectal cancer progresses slowly over several years. Although not all polyps develop into cancer, some varieties have the potential to do so over time. If colorectal cancer is not identified and treated in its early stages, it may spread to other bodily organs and become more challenging to cure.

Changes in bowel habits (such as constipation or diarrhea), blood in the stool, discomfort in the abdomen, inexplicable weight loss, and exhaustion are common signs of colorectal cancer. Frequent screening is essential for early detection and prevention, including colonoscopies.

The fact that Chadwick Boseman's death was ascribed to complications from colon cancer highlights the significance of education, early identification, and screenings for this particular form of cancer.

One of the first facilities in the nation, Dana-Farber's Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Centre treats patients under 50 for colon and rectal cancer while also stepping up research into the reasons behind the increased incidence rates in this age group.