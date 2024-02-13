Skunk rabies found in South Indiana for the first time since 2004, public advised to vaccinate pets

Skunk rabies has been found in two counties in southern Indiana. The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is thus advising people to vaccinate their pets against the disease and to stay a safe distance from wildlife. Northern Kentucky is often home to skunk rabies cases, but these are the first instances in Indiana that have been verified since 2004. There is no suspicion of human infection.

IDOH is investigating whether the rabies has spread to any other Indiana counties. Even if they seem healthy, IDOH officials advise Indiana citizens to avoid approaching skunks or other wild animals.

What is skunk rabies?

A strain of the rabies virus that mainly attacks skunks is known as skunk rabies. Rabies is a virus-induced illness that attacks mammals' nervous systems, including humans. Usually through bites, the disease is spread by an infected animal's saliva.

When afflicted, skunks can display aggressive behavior, confusion, and other neurological signs. Skunks can also be carriers of the rabies virus. Because skunks can infect humans, livestock, and domestic animals, skunk rabies poses a threat to these groups of people.

Symptoms in humans when contracted rabies

It is advised to get pets vaccinated. (Image via Unsplash)

When it comes to people, rabies symptoms usually develop in phases. It's crucial to remember that the illness is nearly invariably lethal once clinical signs manifest. Though it might vary, the incubation period is typically a few weeks to months from the time of virus introduction to the beginning of symptoms.

Prodromal stage:

Early signs and symptoms, such as fever, headache, malaise, and pain where the bite or scratch occurred.

Itching or soreness at the exposure location is possible.

Acute neurological stage:

As the infection worsens, the central nervous system becomes involved.

Anxiety, perplexity, agitation, hallucinations, and delirium are among the symptoms.

Common symptoms of hydrophobia include hyperactivity and hypersalivation, or the excessive production of saliva.

It is possible for swallowing issues to develop into a dread of alcohol or to make it difficult to swallow even saliva.

There may be paralysis and muscular spasms as a result of the virus affecting the muscles.

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal that might be carrying the rabies virus, you should get medical help right away.

Prevention tips against skunk rabies by IDOH

IDOH advises as follows:

Rabies vaccinations for cats, dogs, and ferrets

Keep dogs on leashes or under close supervision, and keep cats and ferrets inside.

Pets should be neutered or spayed to assist the community's stray animal population decline.

Get in touch with law enforcement or animal control to get stray animals out of your neighborhood.

It is possible to prevent rabies, but effective prevention requires quick action.