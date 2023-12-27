Start drinking cinnamon tea in 2024 to protect against Alzheimer’s and boost your immunity

You might love cinnamon on your food, but did you know that drinking cinnamon tea daily might help guard against Alzheimer's disease and boost your immune system?

A study published in the journal PLOS ONE suggests that a key compound in cinnamon can suppress the formation of toxic beta-amyloid oligomers, a key factor in Alzheimer's disease progression.

Cinnamon's healing power is backed by research

Alzhiemer's causes memory loss (Image via Unsplash/Buddhi Kumar)

Alzheimer's disease causes memory loss, impaired speech and cognition. There's no cure for it, but researchers have found that cinnamon extract may help protect the brain from toxic beta-amyloid oligomers (protein clumps).

The study looked at animals with Alzheimer's disease and found that giving them cinnamon extract had good effects. The animals lived longer and moved better, and the bad stuff in their brain went away.

Even in mice with bad Alzheimer's, taking cinnamon extract by mouth made the level of the condition go down. They also had fewer plaques, and their thinking got better.

Cinnamon has been used for a long time as a spice and medicine. It has compounds that give it healing powers, like cinnamaldehyde, eugenol, cinnamyl acetate and cinnamyl alcohol. Cinnamon also has qualities that fight inflammation, oxidation and germs.

Cinnamon tea is a potential game-changer in Alzheimer’s prevention

Has certain compounds that can help fight the brain disorder (Image via Unsplash/June Andrei)

Research has shown that it can stop the gathering of tau, a protein linked to Alzheimer's. It can also help control blood sugar and has some medical benefits for type II diabetes.

Scientists think that cinnamon has some great stuff, especially the extract called CEppt, which dissolves in water. It's helpful when it comes to stopping those toxic beta-amyloid oligomers from forming. It keeps those monomers and early harmless oligomers from turning into the messed-up 56 kDa oligomers.

Cinnamon tea - Further research is still needed (Image via Unsplash/Igor Miske)

Basically, cinnamon tea could be the key to fighting Alzheimer's, and that's a game-changer.

So, while this study gives us hope, more research is needed to know about how cinnamon really works against Alzheimer's and the right amount to take for safe consumption.

Cinnamon has been in the kitchen game for a minute, so it could be a legitimate and safe way to boost diet. With Alzheimer's disease on the rise and no real cure in sight, the idea of adding cinnamon tea to our daily grind can be a way to stay ahead in the fitness game.

Sipping cinnamon tea can not only gives you cozy vibes and tastes good, but it may also help keep your brain sharp and the immune system on point.

Before you go making any big changes to your diet or starting some new routine, make sure to hit up a healthcare pro. If you already deal with health issues or take medications, it's important to consult a doctor

Keeping a balanced diet, staying active and making healthy life choices are all part of the hustle to keep yourself healthy.