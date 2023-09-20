Stress at work can increase risk of heart disease: A new study

Stress at work can increase the chance of heart disease, according to a paper recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. The study included 6,500 white-collar workers, with a mean age of about 45 years.

Researchers in Canada collected the data for nearly two decades studying how stress at work could affect the heart. They also checked the significance of “effort-reward imbalance,” or ERI on cardiovascular health.

Stress and heart disease

Stress can affect heart health. (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

In the study, it was found that people who had stress saw a 49% increase in risk of heart disease, which is quite significant.

It was also found that people who had both effort-reward imbalance and stress at work had double the risk of heart disease. Stress and heart problems are closely relatedm as per the study.

The main author, Mathilde Lavigne-Robichaud, R.D., M.S., doctoral candidate at the Population Health and Optimal Health Practices Research Unit, CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval Research Center in Quebec, Canada, said:

“Considering the significant amount of time people spend at work, understanding the relationship between work stressors and cardiovascular health is crucial for public health and workforce well-being.”

In the same press release, Lavigne-Robichaud also explained:

“Job strain refers to work environments where employees face a combination of high job demands and low control over their work.

"High demands can include a heavy workload, tight deadlines and numerous responsibilities, while low control means the employee has little say in decision-making and how they perform their tasks,”

Stress at work and mental health

When talking about ERI, Lavigne-Robichaud explained:

“Effort-reward imbalance occurs when employees invest high effort into their work, but they perceive the rewards they receive in return — such as salary, recognition or job security — as insufficient or unequal to the effort.

"For instance, if you’re always going above and beyond, but you feel like you’re not getting the credit or rewards you deserve, that’s called effort-reward imbalance.”

ERI not only affects coronary health but also increases risk of depression and other mental health issues. Anxiety, depression and insomnia are very common among people who experience stress at work.

Managing stress at work

Meditation can help reduce stress. (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

At the workplace, management of stress can be a tricky job, especially if your employer is not cooperative. Work environment and job schedule can have a significant impact on physical and mental health.

The first step in stress management at work involves identifying the source that's causing the stress. If you cannot avoid the people or situation causing them, try practicing easy and simple techniques to manage the stress.

Coping techniques and mindfulness, including meditation, writing a thought journal and deep breathing exercises can help significantly. Exercise can reduce stress significantly as well. You can also try consulting a psychological counselor for expert advice.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.