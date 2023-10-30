Studies show that playing puzzle games for 15 minutes a day can help improve brain power

Everybody is looking for ways to improve their brain power. Science may have your back with regards to playing puzzle games.

Studies show that playing those popular bubble-shooter game type puzzles or crossword puzzles on your tablet or phone is a fun way to improve your vocabulary.

It's also scientifically proven that playing puzzle games for 15 minutes a day can improve your spatial reasoning. Moreover, everyone could use a bit of that in their life.

Puzzle games can help keep your brain active and healthy

Keeps your cognitive skills sharp (Image via Unsplash/Fabian K)

It's crucial for us to keep our brain healthy and active. We know that working out and eating healthy helps, but have you ever thought about playing puzzle games for your brain?

Recent research suggests that playing puzzles for just 15 minutes a day can help improve how the brain works.

Recent studies by psychologists at UC Riverside and UC Irvine have challenged the idea that cognitive training only improves similar tasks. Instead, they found that near transfer training, like playing puzzle games, can greatly enhance cognitive function in tasks beyond the game. These findings have significant implications on how we should approach brain training.

As we all know, puzzle games are more popular nowadays. They have been gaining more and more fans, especially with mobile games. You can play them anytime and anywhere.

These games are showcased as a cool and enjoyable way to kill time. It turns out, research shows it can benefit players in more ways than one.

Skills learned in puzzle games can be applied to real-world situations

Skills are transferable. (Image via Unsplash/Stefano B)

The aforementioned study found that when you train your brain skills through puzzle games. it can help you in other areas of your life too.

Also known as the transfer training, it means you can take the skills you learn from one game and use them in others. It shows that your cognitive is on another level. It can help you out at school or work, and even when you're doing different tasks. So, keep playing them puzzle games, and watch your memory level become sharp.

While these findings are exciting, it's important to note that not all puzzle games provide the same level of memory training. It's crucial to find puzzle games that actively engage the mind and provide a challenge.

Additionally, it’s important to fully engage in the game by focusing on the task at hand instead of just passively playing it.

Enhances thinking skills (Image via Unsplash/Dave A)

The study also found that far transfer training, which involves taking skills and applying them to a completely different task, cannot occur unless near transfer training is complete.

Moreover, engagement and strategy are key components when it comes to successfully training the cognitive power. Participants who fully engaged in near transfer training showed significant improvement in cognitive function when tested in unrelated tasks.

In a nutshell, if you want to make your brain sharper, playing puzzle games is a fun and easy way to do it.

Just 15 minutes a day can boost your memory, logic and attention while improving your overall cognitive health. Not all games are created equal, though, so find ones that really challenge and grab your attention.

The aforementioned study just made playing puzzle games even more exciting and beneficial for keeping your mind on point.