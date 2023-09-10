Study reveals how exercise reduces Alzheimer's disease risk

A new study published in the journal Neuron has concluded positive results on the effect of exercise in people with Alzheimer's disease.

Researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital claimed to have discovered the hormonal link between exercise and its effect on the risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's.

This breakthrough can pave the path toward the prevention and management of Alzheimer's disease without depending on strong medications which are generally used in the treatment of patients.

In this article, we bring you all about the latest discovery along with the facts we know so far.

The fight against Alzheimer's disease

Laboratory research has indicated the positive effects of irisin (Image via Unsplash/Trnava University)

In the data published in the journal Neuron, the researchers found that the hormone irisin can help reduce deposits of a protein called amyloid beta. Amyloid beta is a protein fragment that's found deposited in higher quantities in the brain of people with Alzheimer's disease.

The hormone irisin is produced in higher quantities during exercise. According to the study, the scientists built a 3D human cell culture model of Alzheimer’s. In the model, the researchers analyzed the actions of irisin to figure out its effects.

They discovered that the irisin led to increased activity of an enzyme called neprilysin. This enzyme reduces amyloid beta deposits. It could be the breakthrough in the management and treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Background of the study

The Alzheimer’s Society compiled 11 studies, which consisted of data regarding the effect of exercise on dementia.

It was found that regular exercise can reduce the risk of dementia by as much as 30% and the risk of Alzheimer's disease by 45%.

The common symptoms of this condition are:

Memory problems

Difficulty in handling complex tasks.

Language issues

Difficulty understanding visual form and space relationship.

Changed behavior and personality.

Another study also found that completing puzzles, doing card games and playing chess may also help reduce these risks. In July, the Food and Drug Administration approved Lecanemab, a new drug in the treatment of this disease.

Every year, 10 million new people are diagnosed with dementia-related diseases. It's believed that this discovery might pave the way for safer and more natural remedies to these conditions.

Diagnosis and the future

Exercise can prevent various diseases (Image via Unsplash/Chander R)

The common methods of diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease are:

Physical exam

Neurological exam

Mental status exam, including tests of memory, problem-solving, attention, basic math, and language

Blood and urine tests

CT Scan

Brain MRI or positron emission tomography

A healthy and fit lifestyle can help prevent this disease and many other preventable diseases.

The aforementioned research strongly points out at the benefits of physical exercise. Hence lifestyle can play a key role in the pathophysiology of various illnesses.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.