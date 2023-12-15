Study sheds light on the hormone responsible for morning sickness

Morning sickness, a common ailment affecting up to 80 percent of pregnant women, has long been a source of discomfort and concern. Recent groundbreaking research sheds light on its causes and potential treatments, offering hope to millions.

Medical professionals have pinpointed a specific hormone, GDF15, produced by the fetus, as a key factor in triggering morning sickness.

The discovery, stemming from collaborative efforts of experts and institutions, including the University of Cambridge and the University of Southern California, marks a significant stride in understanding and potentially alleviating this condition.

The Hormonal Link to Morning Sickness

Pregnant Woman (Image via Unsplash/Freestock)

The study, published in the prestigious journal Nature, reveals that morning sickness, including its severe form known as hyperemesis gravidarum, is primarily driven by the hormone GDF15.

The research, led by Professor Sir Stephen O'Rahilly of the University of Cambridge and co-authored by Dr. Marlena Fejzo of the University of Southern California, highlights how this hormone's levels in a pregnant woman's blood, coupled with her pre-pregnancy exposure to it, determine the severity of her symptoms.

The findings elucidate why some women experience extreme cases requiring hospitalization due to risks like dehydration and malnutrition. The study not only offers insights into the biological mechanisms behind morning sickness but also challenges previous misconceptions, underscoring the condition's physical, not psychological, roots.

Pregnant Woman (Image via Unsplash/Freestock)

This revelation is a game-changer in how this condition is perceived and treated, paving the way for more effective and empathetic healthcare responses.

Potential Treatments and Future Directions

Building on the discovery, researchers are exploring innovative treatments. Initial experiments with mice suggest that increasing a woman's tolerance to GDF15 before pregnancy might be key to preventing morning sickness.

This approach could revolutionize treatment strategies, shifting from managing symptoms to preventing the condition. Moreover, existing medications being tested for other GDF15-related conditions, like appetite loss in cancer patients, might offer new avenues for treating severe morning sickness.

Pregnant Woman (Image via Unsplash/Ryan)

The potential of drugs that block GDF15's effects in the brain is particularly promising. Additionally, the study posits that certain populations, like women in Sri Lanka with a rare blood disorder causing high GDF15 levels, show resilience against pregnancy-induced nausea, indicating a protective effect of prolonged pre-pregnancy exposure to the hormone.

This insight could inform preventive strategies, such as using medications like metformin, which increases GDF15 levels, to prepare women for pregnancy. These developments represent a significant leap forward in managing a condition that has historically been misunderstood and under-researched.

The revelation about the role of GDF15 in the health issue marks a paradigm shift in understanding and addressing this widespread pregnancy complication. This scientific breakthrough offers a ray of hope for millions of women who endure this challenging aspect of pregnancy.

As research progresses, the prospects of effective treatments and preventive measures are becoming more tangible, promising to transform the pregnancy experience for many.