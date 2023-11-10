This song will reduce your anxiety by 65% in just 3 minutes

A interesting study has revealed that a simple song can have a calming effect and reduce anxiety levels by almost 65%. The world's most relaxing song, "Weightless" by Marconi Union, has been found to be as beneficial as medication in calming peoples' nerves.

In a trial conducted by US researchers, patients were either given the drug midazolam or played the song "Weightless" for three minutes while receiving anesthesia.

The results showed that the song performed well as a sedative, effectively calming the patients' nerves.

“Weightless by Macroni Union” – Reduces anxiety and promotes relaxation

'Weightless', released by the British ambient band Marconi Union in 2012, was specifically designed to reduce anxiety, blood pressure and heart rate. The band worked closely with sound therapists during the recording process to incorporate scientific theory and create the most relaxing song possible.

The song features dreamy mellow synths, soothing melodies and instrumentation composed of piano, guitar and electronic samples of natural soundscapes. Its combination of elements creates a tranquil atmosphere, helping patients feel more at ease before undergoing surgery.

While the study showed promising results, some patients expressed a preference for choosing their own music before surgery. However, the overall effectiveness of "Weightless" as a calming tool cannot be denied.

Music as a therapeutic treatment in medical procedures

Creates a soothing effect on the brain (Image via Vecteezy/okan ekinci)

This groundbreaking discovery highlights the power of music in promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety in medical settings. It opens up possibilities for alternative methods to help patients prepare for surgery, potentially improving their overall experience.

The use of "Weightless" song as a pre-surgery calming tool showcases the importance of incorporating music therapy into healthcare settings. By harnessing the soothing effects of music, medical professionals can enhance patient comfort and well-being.

As scientists keep looking into how music affects patient results, it's crucial for healthcare workers to recognize the great benefits of bringing music into the mix as a legitimate therapeutic treatment in different medical procedures.

In a nutshell, the most relaxing song of all time, "Weightless" by Marconi Union, has been proven to lower anxiety level in patients before surgery.

This discovery is a game-changer, showing that music can be a powerful tool in helping people calm their nerves and find their zen in medical settings. As more research takes place, hospitals and doctors could integrte music therapy into their practice, resulting in better experiences and outcomes for patients.