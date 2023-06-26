Tom Brokaw health update: How is his blood cancer battle going? 

Tom Brokaw recently opened up about the details of the incurable blood cancer battle he has been facing. The journalist and former NBC News anchor spoke about his battle with multiple myeloma and the numerous challenges he faced over the course of the past 10 years while managing the disease.

Brokaw's battle with blood cancer and other challenges led to his subsequent retirement from NBC News, marking the end of a 55-year-long career. The 83-year-old spoke about the milestones he ticked off as the host of major NBC News shows and about his own book The Greatest Generation.

Tom Brokaw breaks his silence on his blood cancer diagnosis

In a recent interview on CBS News Sunday Morning, Tom Brokaw spoke to his long-time friend Jane Pauley. The journalist opened up about the 10-year battle with incurable blood cancer, revealing that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Brokaw reflected on his initial disbelief and the challenge of coming to terms with such a diagnosis. The battle with cancer led Tom Brokaw to make significant changes in his life.

The major one was stepping away from NBC as it was necessary for him to focus on managing his illness and maintaining control over his health as suggested by his doctors.

Doctors were not expecting Brokaw to live for long but the journalist reached the age of 83 while battling blood cancer and this longevity surprised the medical professionals. He also discussed the profound impact the disease had on his life and the need to adapt to the hurdles it presented at every step.

According to the former NBC News anchor, the experience transformed him and made him feel like a changed person. Tom Brokaw mentioned his new book, titled Never Give Up: A Prairie Family's Story, which serves as a tribute to his hardworking parents.

As the interview inched towards the end, Brokaw shared a lighthearted story about introducing cartoonist Garry Trudeau to Jane Pauley, who would later become Trudeau's wife, showcasing his role as a matchmaker.

Will Brokaw be able to win the battle with multiple myeloma?

As the doctors and the whole team of medical professionals suggested, Brokaw has been good at surprising them with his longevity. However, there is a really thin chance of him getting over the disease.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that does not have a cure at the moment. In that case, Brokaw has been under treatment for almost a decade. The main aim of the treatment is at controlling the disease, manage symptoms, and improve the quality of life.

However, advancements in treatment options and ongoing research provide hope for an improved outcome for him and for other patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

