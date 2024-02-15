What is Epstein-Barr Virus? Here’s what you should know as the discoverer of the virus dies at 102

The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a member of the herpesvirus family, is among the most prevalent viruses in humans. It is known to infect humans and take up residence in their bodies for the rest of their lives, usually without producing significant sickness in healthy people.

Anthony Epstein, a British pathologist who discovered the EBV, passed away on February 6 at his London home. It was he who accidentally attended a lecture on childhood tumors in Africa, sparking years of scientific investigation that resulted in the identification of the incredibly common Epstein-Barr virus and allowed for extensive study into its viral connections to cancer and other chronic illnesses. He was 102 years old.

Dr. Katherine Ward, his partner, acknowledged the death but did not provide a reason.

Is Epstein-Barr virus dangerous?

Most people who have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) are usually not at risk from the infection. As a matter of fact, a great number of people may ever have EBV and either never show any symptoms at all or only show very mild, flu-like symptoms.

Although EBV by itself is usually not harmful to healthy people, problems can occur, therefore it's important to be aware of the risk involved. It is best to speak with a healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment if you think you may have an EBV infection or if your symptoms are severe, especially if you are in a high-risk category.

How to know if someone has contracted EBV?

EBV has common flu-like symptoms. (Image via Unsplash)

When symptoms do manifest, they may resemble those of other prevalent diseases. The following list of indicators and symptoms points to an EBV infection:

Sore throat

Fever

Severe fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Muscle ache

Loss of appetite

Chills

Enlarged spleen

It's critical to speak with a healthcare provider if someone exhibits symptoms suggestive of infectious mononucleosis or believes they may have an EBV infection. In addition to offering advice on symptom management, they can carry out the required tests to validate the diagnosis.

How does EBV spread?

EBV is contagious. (Image via Unsplash)

You can get infected by kissing someone who has the virus because it is highly contagious and spreads through saliva. EBV also transmits quickly between individuals via:

Coughing

Intercourse

Sharing food and drinks with an infected person

As soon as someone contracts EBV, it might begin to spread to others. This implies that you can spread it even before you exhibit any signs of an ongoing infection.

Antibiotics cannot treat Epstein-Barr virus, just like they cannot treat other viruses. Although there isn't a specific medication for EBV at the moment, researchers are looking into a few that might be effective in fighting the virus.