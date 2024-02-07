What happened to Jeremy Clarkson? Major concerns arise for the whooping cough outbreak

Famous TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson recently explained about the illness that he has been facing that has been sweeping throughout the UK. The prime health concern is that his doctor thought that the disease had been extinct, as he said "died out several years ago".

Clarkson, the 63-year-old, famous television personality said that he had been experiencing sessions with a continuous cough since mid-December, with a runny nose, and he had been concerned until now.

What Jeremy Clarkson Says About His Illness?

Jeremy Clarkson's disease is taking a different turn because despite trying various kinds of medications, nothing has worked till now. It has been suspected that he may have been suffering from a 'whopping cough', commonly known as the 100-day cough, which is mostly associated with minors, and has been spreading across the UK as reported by 'The Mirror'.

Opening up about his distressing experiences, Jeremy Clarkson said:

"I cough myself to sleep at night, my nose is like a tap, and every produce about a pint of phlegm. I've tried everything Pills. Lemsip. Sitting in front of a roaring fire watching Slow Horses."

"No one is paying much attention to the outbreak here," he added.

What is Whooping Cough?

Whooping cough, medically known as pertussis, is a kind of bacterial infection that mainly accumulates in the lungs and breathing tubes. Minors, especially babies and little children are generally advised to get pre-vaccinated as once contaminated, the infection spreads very easily, and if it persists for a long time, can lead to serious issues.

Jeremy Clarkson is suffering from a continuous cough (Image via Instagram/Jeremy Clarkson)

Jeremy Clarkson wrote in a column for The Sun:

"It seems I'm not alone. Doctors are saying that, actheountry, thousands of others are suffering too from what's become known as 'the 100-day cough' or as it used to be called 'whooping cough'- an infection he believed had died out several years ago."

In a data study done by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), it was found that almost 716 suspected cases of whooping cough were found in England and Wales from early June to the end of November 2023, which has a significant increase in comparison to the previous year. It also added that COVID-19 is also one of the reasons for the increase in whooping cough.

Jeremy Clarkson also highlighted that nearly 300,00 people die every year from this infection throughout the globe, and most of them include children. This is of serious concern because till now, there is no concrete diagnosis for this.

"And what fascinates me is that no one is paying much attention to the outbreak here," he added.

Symptom of Pertussis involves a continuous cough lasting for more than a week or two weeks (Image via Instagram/Jeremy Clarkson)

Despite this illness, Jeremy Clarkson has fortunately managed to continue working with the support of his farming business. He stated:

"Either way, it's not the end of the world, because if I do become really ill, I can always see a doctor at my local hospital. No, hang on a minute."

The NHS has recently shared some major symptoms of pertussis, that will help people getting aware of it if one is experiencing similar things.

Major Symptoms Of Whooping Cough

The symptoms of whooping cough can be severe (Image via Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

One of the very first, and most common symptoms of Jeremy Clarkson's condition, pertussis is getting a cold that has been staying for more than a week. It can involve a runny nose and a sore throat. Though a high-temperature fever is generally uncommon. Mostly the patient will find difficulty in breathing, and make a "whoop" sound as they inhale.

When To Seek Medical Help

If the symptoms persist, medical help is the best option (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Jeremy Clarkson's situation pertussis can spread very easily, especially in babies under 6 months old, pregnant women, or minors having weak immunity. It is very dangerous, especially for infants and may have increased chances of dehydration, breathing difficulty, pneumonia, or seizures (fits). It is always best to consult a doctor if any of the above problems is showing.

The pertussis vaccination should be a priority in routine as it protects minors from getting diagnosed with whooping cough. The 6-in-1 vaccine is generally given to infants of 8,12 and 16 weeks. While the 4-in1 preschool booster is given to children aged 3 years and 4 months. Pregnant women should take pertussis vaccination, ideally between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy.

More details can be found on the NHS website.